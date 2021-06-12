ANANT AMBANI : Who is Anant Ambani, Anant Ambani Life, Anant Ambani News

Anant Ambani is that the youngest son of India’s biggest business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Born on April 10, 1995, in Mumbai, Anant has two siblings Akash and Isha. he’s seen together of the heirs of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries empire.

Anant studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai then went on to try to his graduation from Brown University in Rhode Island. Anant has thus far been involved in sporting events including the Indian Premier League, during which RIL owns the Mumbai Indians team. Anant has no Twitter or Facebook accounts. Among the three children, he has spent the foremost time at the company’s Jamnagar campus and has been involved in social activities together with his mother Nita. he’s now believed to be getting more involved in the business.

In March 2019, Anant Ambani was nominated as a member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee by Uttarakhand chief minister TS Rawat has also nominated 30 people who are mostly Bharatiya Janata Party workers and social activists as members of various government corporations and bodies. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was spotted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mumbai. “I am here to concentrate on Prime Minister Modi and support the state.

Anant Ambani – weight loss

He gained tons of media attention for losing a staggering 108 kilos in but 18 months. The junior Ambani features a history of chronic asthma. The medication he took as a toddler caused him to realize excessive weight. In 2014, he decided to require control of his health. it’s said he worked towards losing weight in natural and safe ways, following a strict diet and exercising for five to 6 hours a day. This, consistent with some reports, was despite a reckoning among doctors that losing weight naturally would be a Herculean task. His dramatic weight loss was noticed during a visit to Mumbai’s Somnath Temple and at his 21st birthday celebration, following which personalities from sports, film, and business gave him public congratulations.

Anant Ambani – impassioned speech

On December 23, 2019, Anant Ambani gave an impassioned speech in his keynote speech at an enormous celebration marking 40 years of the company’s listing and therefore the birth anniversary of its founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

“Our founder chairman Dhirubhai wont to always say that relationships are everything, the remainder are minor details. Aaj main aap sabhi se dil ka sambandh banana chahta hoon,” Anant said.

“For me, to serve the Reliance family is that the most vital mission of my life. India should lead the change and Reliance should be at the forefront of that change. Reliance Meri Jaan hai (Reliance is my life),” he said.

Anant Ambani’s raid business

A real estate corridor in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), owned and operated by Reliance Industries (RIL) and therefore the Maker Group will get a luxury resort hotel by the Oberoi Group. consistent with a report published in Business Standard, the hotel, which goes to be Oberoi’s first urban resort, is going to be called Anantvilas – after Anant Ambani.