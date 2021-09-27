Ananya Birla Kumar Mangalam Birla: Ananya Birla is the eldest child of the richest businessman

Ananya Birla, daughter of Indian billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, arrived at a concert last night, where she appeared in her beautiful style. This woman from the Birla group, one of the richest households in the country, did not do business for herself but listened to her mind and chose music as her own way. Ananya Birla has done it all at the age of 27, which people can’t even do in their lives.

Aditya is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, president of the Birla Group, and is the sixth generation of the Birla family. Ananya Birla is an outstanding singer and the first artist in India whose English solo has received a Platinum Certificate. (Getting a Platinum Certificate means 1 million copies of an album have been sold or 2 million copies of one). Ananya’s five singles have been rated platinum and double platinum.



Ananya loved music since childhood and at the age of 11 she learned to play the santur. Ananya graduated from Oxford University with a degree in economics and management. However, he did not complete his studies and dropped out halfway through.



While studying at university, Ananya started playing guitar in pubs and clubs. With this, she started composing music for herself. His first single, “Livin ‘The Life,” was co-authored and produced by Zimbinz. Ananya’s song became a hit in June 2017 which received 14 million views worldwide on YouTube. In 2019, their songs topped the music charts.

In 2020, Ananya became the first Indian to sign a contract with American music management group Maverick, followed by the release of Late There Be Love and Everybody’s Lost. With this, Ananya became the first Indian artist to be named in the American National Top 40 Pop Radio Show Sirius XM Hits.



Apart from this Ananya started her own business and she started ‘Independent Microfin’ for rural women. Ananya Ikai is also the founder of Asai and co-founder of Mpower. Ananya has received many awards for her work. Also included in the list of most influential Indians of 2018 GQ.



In the year 2020, Ananya started the Ananya Birla Foundation to support mental health, equality, education, economic inclusion, climate change, etc.

Ananya is a well known face in the world of glamor. She has done photoshoots for many magazines like Vogue, Hello. In many of her pictures, Ananya is seen beating up Bollywood beauties.