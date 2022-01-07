Ananya Panday breaks the internet with her sexiest photoshoot ever | ananya pandey got very sexy photoshoot done on new year

20 million followers on instagram If we talk about new generation actresses, then Ananya Pandey's name comes at number four in the list of most followed actresses on Instagram. The most followed among the new generation actresses is Disha Patani then Sara Ali Khan and then Kiara Advani. Ananya Pandey is followed by 20.8 million people on Instagram. Debut in 2019 Ananya Pandey made her film debut in the year 2019 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. Although the film had to fall prey to the criticism of the critics, but the critics saw the potential in Ananya. After this, in 2019 itself, Ananya Pandey appeared in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. There were two heroines in both these films. Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Due to these films, Ananya Pandey also got the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. never looked back After 2019, Ananya Pandey also appeared in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2020. Recently, there is a lot of discussion about her and Ishaan Khattar's relationship but Ananya is completely focusing on her work. While she is often compared to Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday has to achieve the same status as Deepika Padukone in her career. movie with Deepika Ananya Panday is also seen in her next film with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karva. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime and its poster was recently released on Deepika Padukone's birthday. The film, titled Deephyayan, is a complex love story and is directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons fame. Apart from this, Ananya Panday will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut Liagar.

excel entertainment next movie

Apart from these two films, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Bhi Hai is being produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar in the part of Ananya Pandey. Ananya Panday will once again be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in this film. The White Tiger fame Adarsh ​​Gaurav will also be seen in this film. The film is the story of three friends.

Appreciate the first look

The new look of Ananya Panday from Dehryyan was recently shared and fans liked this look of Ananya very much. Ananya has very good projects at the moment and this is the reason why she is also accused of nepotism. Ananya believes that being Chunky Pandey’s daughter, she got opportunities easily, there is no doubt about it, but still she has her own struggles. Whatever they do, they always have to be a victim of criticism.

Times Most Desirable Women

In 2020, Times of India named Times Most Desirable Women. Ananya Pandey was ranked 31st in the list. Among actresses of her age, Ananya currently comes at number three after Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, in the coming year, Ananya will face tough competition with her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan are also preparing to be included in the list of actresses of her age.