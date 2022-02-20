Ananya Panday dint invite Deepika Padukone as Chunky Panday roams in towel | Ananya Panday did not invite Deepika Padukone to come home because of Chunky Pandey

statement on struggle

Earlier, Ananya Panday had said in an interview with Rajeev Masand that Starkids had to struggle too. Ananya said that my father was never signed by Dharma Productions. My father has never done a film for such a big production house. My father was never invited on Koffee with Karan. For me these are all achievements that I have achieved. Just because of this thing of Ananya, she was trolled for many years.

photo with tony stark

Ananya Panday arrived with Chunky Pandey in a chat show of Farah Khan. From there, when Ananya shared this picture, she compared her father with the famous Hollywood actor Tony Stark. After this, memes rained on Ananya.

Bollywood wives also gave statement

Among Bollywood wives, Ananya Pandey while talking to her mother Bhawna Pandey said that you and father abuse so much that in childhood I used to think that my name is Fuck. Fans could not digest this line because this line, famous Hollywood star Khloe Kardashian had spoken for her mother in one of her shows. What was it just then, Ananya Pandey was trolled once again.

Win hearts with a positive approach

Significantly, Ananya Pandey always wins hearts with a positive approach. He got this lesson from his parents. Ananya has always learned from her father Chunky Pandey that not everyone can become a star in Bollywood. And stardom can go away at any time. At the same time, Ananya has learned to stay connected to the ground from her mother Bhavna Pandey.

