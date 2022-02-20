Entertainment

Ananya Panday dint invite Deepika Padukone as Chunky Panday roams in towel | Ananya Panday did not invite Deepika Padukone to come home because of Chunky Pandey

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ananya Panday dint invite Deepika Padukone as Chunky Panday roams in towel | Ananya Panday did not invite Deepika Padukone to come home because of Chunky Pandey
Written by admin
Ananya Panday dint invite Deepika Padukone as Chunky Panday roams in towel | Ananya Panday did not invite Deepika Padukone to come home because of Chunky Pandey

Ananya Panday dint invite Deepika Padukone as Chunky Panday roams in towel | Ananya Panday did not invite Deepika Padukone to come home because of Chunky Pandey

statement on struggle

statement on struggle

Earlier, Ananya Panday had said in an interview with Rajeev Masand that Starkids had to struggle too. Ananya said that my father was never signed by Dharma Productions. My father has never done a film for such a big production house. My father was never invited on Koffee with Karan. For me these are all achievements that I have achieved. Just because of this thing of Ananya, she was trolled for many years.

photo with tony stark

photo with tony stark

Ananya Panday arrived with Chunky Pandey in a chat show of Farah Khan. From there, when Ananya shared this picture, she compared her father with the famous Hollywood actor Tony Stark. After this, memes rained on Ananya.

Bollywood wives also gave statement

Bollywood wives also gave statement

Among Bollywood wives, Ananya Pandey while talking to her mother Bhawna Pandey said that you and father abuse so much that in childhood I used to think that my name is Fuck. Fans could not digest this line because this line, famous Hollywood star Khloe Kardashian had spoken for her mother in one of her shows. What was it just then, Ananya Pandey was trolled once again.

Win hearts with a positive approach

Win hearts with a positive approach

Significantly, Ananya Pandey always wins hearts with a positive approach. He got this lesson from his parents. Ananya has always learned from her father Chunky Pandey that not everyone can become a star in Bollywood. And stardom can go away at any time. At the same time, Ananya has learned to stay connected to the ground from her mother Bhavna Pandey.

READ Also  Cryptic post on Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra: Shilpa Shetty's pain spread due to the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra, she said - Our life can't press the pause button
-->
very close to papa

very close to papa

Ananya Pandey is very close to her father Chunky Pandey. When Ananya stepped into Bollywood, she was trolled only for the fact that she is Chunky Pandey’s daughter. While joking with Ananya Pandey, Farah Khan also said in a light manner that I cannot believe that Ananya Pandey is Chunky Pandey’s daughter.

moving forward

moving forward

Ananya Pandey is slowly gaining her feet in the industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. After this she appeared in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. At the same time, Pati, Patni Aur Woh won hearts with Kartik Aaryan. Now Ananya Pandey is getting mixed response for Gheeiyaan. Talking about her upcoming films, she will soon be seen in Vijay Deverekonda’s Bollywood debut Liger and then in Farhan Akhtar’s production house Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

#Ananya #Panday #dint #invite #Deepika #Padukone #Chunky #Panday #roams #towel #Ananya #Panday #invite #Deepika #Padukone #home #Chunky #Pandey

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ soundtrack has seven CDs’ worth of island vibes

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment