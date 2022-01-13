Ananya Panday latest beach bikini photos goes viral, Suhana Khan comments | Ananya Pandey shared her latest hot bikini pics, Suhana Khan commented, pictures went viral

celebs commented

Many celebrities have commented on these pictures of Ananya. Ananya’s good friend Suhana Khan wrote “Wowwww.” On the similar time, Bhumi Pednekar posted a hearth emoji .. and Huma Qureshi wrote – “Bomb”..

Robust fan following

Greater than 20 million individuals comply with Ananya Pandey on Instagram. The actress could be very lively on Insta and shares her pictures and movies with followers.

Shakun Batra film

Ananya’s upcoming movies embrace Shakun Batra’s movie ‘Gehraiyaan’. Stars like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone can be seen with him on this movie. This movie can be launched in February 2022.

Liger

Other than this, his subsequent movie can be Liger, being directed by Puri Jagannath. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey can be seen in lead roles on this movie. The movie can be in Hindi and Telugu languages. Other than this, Liger can be dubbed in lots of extra languages.

Trolls are additionally Ananya

Ananya Pandey is the daughter of actors Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Pandey. Like her father, Ananya can also be making a profession within the subject of appearing. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Scholar of the Yr 2’ and has gained lots of recognition. Nevertheless, Ananya has been trolled quite a bit attributable to being a star child.

friendship with suhana

Ananya Pandey is an excellent good friend of Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. The 2 have frolicked collectively since childhood and sometimes share pictures as effectively.

Bollywood Debut

The 12 months 2019 has been very particular for Ananya. The identical 12 months she made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Scholar Of The Yr 2, whereas in December’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a field workplace hit.