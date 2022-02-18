Ananya Panday turns a bikini mermaid as she dives underwater to promote Gehraiyaan | Ananya Pandey turned mermaid in a white bikini

won everyone’s heart Ananya Pandey is Chunky Pandey’s daughter and Suhana Khan’s best friend. This is the reason that even before her debut, everyone’s eyes were on Ananya and often she has to be a victim of criticism for being a star kid. Sometimes she is compared to Alia Bhatt for speaking strange things and sometimes she is also ridiculed for being her father Chunky Pandey. But Ananya is moving ahead in the industry by taking all the criticism on her head. 21 million followers on Instagram If we talk about new generation actresses, then Ananya Pandey’s name comes at number four in the list of most followed actresses on Instagram. The most followed among the new generation actresses is Disha Patani then Sara Ali Khan and then Kiara Advani. Ananya Pandey is followed by 21.8 million people on Instagram. 2019 film debut Ananya Pandey made her film debut in the year 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Although this film had to be a victim of criticism from critics, but the critics saw the potential in Ananya. After this, in 2019 itself, Ananya Pandey appeared in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. There were two heroines in both these films. Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Due to these films, Ananya Pandey also got the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. READ Also Ranbir kapoor clicked photo of alia bhatt arjun kapoor does funny comment | This special person became Alia Bhatt's photographer! Arjun Kapoor told the name in gesture gestures --> -->

never looked back

After 2019, Ananya Pandey also appeared in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2020. Recently, there is a lot of discussion about her and Ishaan Khattar’s relationship but Ananya is completely focusing on her work. While she is often compared to Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday has to achieve the same status as Deepika Padukone in her career.

compliments for the depths

Ananya Pandey is getting a lot of praise for Gheehiyaan. At the same time, some people are also criticizing him for his impeccable acting. Amidst these mixed reactions, Ananya Pandey is continuously promoting her film. The film, titled Gahriyaan, is a complex love story and is directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons fame.

Big deal after the depths

After Gahriyaan, Ananya Panday will be seen opposite Vijay Deverekonda in her Hindi film debut Liagar. This film has been bought by Netflix for 60 crores. Amazon Prime has also bought Ananya’s film Gaheriyaan in a deal of 80 crores. Ananya Pandey is seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in this film.

preparing for the next film

Apart from these two films, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Bhi Hai is being produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar in the part of Ananya Pandey. Ananya Panday will once again be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in this film. The White Tiger fame Adarsh ​​Gaurav will also be seen in this film. The film is the story of three friends.

Times Most Desirable Women

In 2020, Times of India named Times Most Desirable Women. Ananya Pandey was ranked 31st in the list. Among actresses of her age, Ananya currently comes at number three after Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, in the coming year, Ananya will face tough competition with her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan are also preparing to be included in the list of actresses of her age.