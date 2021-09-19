Ananya Pandey Bikini Photo: Ananya Pandey wearing bikini and having fun in the pool, will look at every picture again and again

It was fun sitting on the duck Ananya Pandey shared two pictures of her Maldives holiday on her Instagram account on Sunday. It shows Ananya Pandey sitting on a duck in the pool wearing an orange bikini. The actress may have returned from Maldives but she cannot forget the memories there.

Fans love the pictures Fans are liking and commenting on these pictures of Ananya Pandey. At the time of writing, Ananya Pandey’s pictures had been liked by around 6 lakh people in 4 hours. Fans are showering love on him in the comments section.

Ananya announces another film Ananya Pandey’s ‘Kho Gaya Hum Kahan’ has recently been announced. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gaurav along with Ananya Pandey. The film will be directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film is said to be the ‘digital’ age story of three friends from Bombay. The film will be released in 2023 next year.

Ananya will be seen in these films Apart from ‘Kho Gaya Hum Kahan’, Ananya Pandey is working with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in the untitled film by Shakun Batra. She will also be seen in the movie ‘Liger’ against Vijay Devarakonda. READ Also Pawan Kalyan Starrer Mints Rs 2 Crore, Maintains Stability at Ticket Window

Ananya Pandey’s career Ananya Pandey made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student of the Year’. After this, Ananya Pandey has appeared in films like ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khali Peeli’ and ‘English Medium’.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey has been in the industry for some time but she is very popular. Along with acting, she is very active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous photos. Ananya Pandey has once again shared photos wearing a bikini.