Ananya Pandey NCB Aryan Khan Shahrukh Khan Chunky Pandey Cruise Ship Drug Case

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey appeared before the NCB on Thursday and recorded her statement after the central agency found her name in a WhatsApp chat allegedly during the probe against superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Ananya’s father Chunky Pandey accompanied her to the NCB office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai, where they arrived at around 4 pm, were interrogated for about two hours and left the office around 6.30 pm. NCB has called him again tomorrow morning at 11 am.

However, the NCB officials are yet to clarify their role, if any, in the case. There was heavy police deployment outside the NCB office and a large number of media persons were also present there.

On the other hand, the special NDPS court has extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till October 30. On Wednesday itself, the court had refused bail to Aryan. After this his lawyers had moved the Bombay High Court, which will be heard on Tuesday.

Let us inform that NCB officials had reached actor Shahrukh Khan’s house on Thursday in search of some documents. According to the information received, he had gone to collect other electronic gadgets used by Aryan but had to return from Shahrukh’s reception area.

meet son Shahrukh Khan reaches jail Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail, reached the high-security jail in Mumbai Central around 9 am and came out at 9.30 am. Khan had appeared in public for the first time after Aryan’s arrest. Khan was allowed to meet his son just as a normal prisoner’s family member is allowed to meet him as per the jail manual and he was not treated in any special way.

It is noteworthy that the NCB had raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized narcotics including charas. After this Aryan Khan was arrested along with some others on 3 October.