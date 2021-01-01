ANC tws earbuds below 5000: These 8 TWS earbuds, which are designed for low budget people with active voice cancellation feature, amazing features – under 5000 tws earbuds active noise cancellation feature realme, sound, dizo, finger buds list

Nowadays, True Wireless earbuds are becoming very popular, which is why manufacturers keep launching new earbuds. Each company is offering features at a lower price to outperform each other. Users often find the feature of active voice cancellation in real wireless earbuds. Previously it was only available in premium earbuds, but now companies have started offering it in budget earbuds as well. Here we are giving you information about the real wireless earbuds in the market, Realme Buds Q2, Oppo Enco W51, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Air 2, Dizo GoPods, Noise Buds Solo, Boat Airdopes 501 and Ptron Basspods 992. Low prices. It is equipped with Active Noise Cancellation feature.Speaking of features and specifications, Realme Buds Q2 offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB. It also has a transparency mode that enables users to hear the surroundings with a single click. This wireless earbud features dual mic sound cancellation for calls. Water resistant for safety. These earbuds come with a total of 28 hours of music playback. When it comes to charging, it is equipped with fast charging support. In terms of price, Realme Buds Q2 starts at Rs 2,499.Have fun! The design of the iPhone 14 won’t make you want to buy an iPhone 13, have you seen it?

Oppo Enco W51

Speaking of features and specifications, the Oppo Enco W51 offers Bluetooth 5.0. These earbuds support Android and iOS. These earbuds have a 7mm dynamic driver that provides a thick base. For safety, it is equipped with an IP54 rating, which protects it from sweat and drops. These earbuds feature touch controls that allow users to pick up calls, change tracks, and control volume. Dual microphones are provided in the earbud to cancel active noise. Speaking of battery backup, these earbuds last up to 4 hours on a single charge. In terms of price, the Oppo Enco W51 starts at Rs 4,999.



Realme Buds Air Pro

Speaking of features and specifications, Realme Buds Air Pro offers Bluetooth 5.0. The Google Fast Pair feature is available with these earbuds. These earphones are powered by Reality S1 chipset with 10mm base boost driver. It comes in a cobble shaped design with a glossy finish. It is very light and weighs only 5 grams. Due to its low weight, it feels comfortable even after prolonged use. These earbuds feature active sound cancellation up to 35 dB, allowing users to hear clear sound without any problems. In terms of price, the Realme Buds Air Pro is priced at Rs 4,999.

Realme Buds Air 2

Speaking of features and specifications, the R2 chipset is offered in Realme Buds Air 2. In the case of touch controls, call play with double tap play / pause and pick / hangup call, next track with triple tap, long press on one of the earbuds to reject the call, long press on both earbuds to switch to ANC and transparency mode. Dual mic voice cancellation feature is provided for making calls. The ANC sound is given a low mode.

For connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 is offered which provides connectivity range up to 10 meters and dual channel transmission is provided. In terms of size and weight, the charging cage measures 60.3 mm in length, 57 mm in width and 24 mm in thickness. At the same time, the charging cage weighs 34.5 grams and the single bud weighs 4.1 grams.

Talking about battery backup, it can be charged in 2 hours by charging cage and earbuds, while only earbuds can be charged in one hour. When charging pods and earbuds are charged for 10 minutes, they can be used for 120 minutes. In terms of color options, Realme Buds Air 2 Closer is available in Black and Closure White. In terms of price, Realme Buds Air 2 starts at Rs 3,299.

Dizo gopods

Speaking of features and specifications, the Dizo Gopods are offered with a custom R2 chipset and two microphones to deactivate the active sound. These earbuds come with transparency mode which helps users to hear the surrounding sound while listening to music. For safety, the earbuds are equipped with an IPX5 rating which makes it water resistant. Speaking of battery backup, these earbuds last up to 5 hours on a single charge. In terms of price, the Dizo Gopods start at Rs 3,299.

Noise Buds Solo

Speaking of features and specifications, the Noise Buds Solo comes with an Active Noise Cancellation feature with a triple mic feature. These wireless earbuds feature smart in-ear detection that gives users the ability to play music and pause. It is equipped with a transparency mode that lets you know about the surrounding sound. Speaking of battery backup, these earbuds last up to 7 hours on a single charge. In terms of price, the Noise Buds Solo starts at Rs 4,998.

Boat Airdops 501

In terms of features and characteristics, the Boat Airdops 501 has the ability to cancel active noise up to 30dB. These earbuds are equipped with ambient and gaming modes. It is easy to find ears in it. Speaking of battery backup, these earbuds last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. In terms of price, the Boat Airdops 501 starts at Rs 3,990.

Ptron Basspods 992

Speaking of features and specifications, the Ptron Basspods 992 features a quad-mic and an active noise cancellation feature. For safety, these earbuds are water resistant. Touch control is provided in these earbuds. It provides wireless range up to 10 meters from the phone. When it comes to battery backup, it lasts 20 hours on a single charge. In terms of price, the Ptron Basspods 992 starts at Rs 1,599.