Anchor asked – Why is Mayawati not coming in front like Priyanka Gandhi, BSP spokesperson Bifare, asked – Tell me where is Sonia Gandhi running

In a TV debate, when the BSP spokesperson was asked a question about Mayawati, he raised a question about Sonia Gandhi. He said that Mayawati is the BSP chief, party leaders are meeting the families of the victims. Priyanka Gandhi is only General Secretary of Congress.

In Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi herself has taken command to strengthen the Congress. In this sequence, while going to Agra on Wednesday, the Congress General Secretary was stopped by the UP Police. After this Priyanka Gandhi was taken into custody by the police. In a TV debate regarding this matter, when the anchor asked the question of BSP spokesperson, he remembered Sonia Gandhi.

In this debate, there was a heated argument between the spokespersons of Congress and BJP regarding the law and order situation in UP and Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. In this ongoing debate on Aaj Tak, after this, when anchor Gaurav Sawant asked the BSP spokesperson that Mayawati is not visible at this time, is the Congress making a dent in BSP votes? In response to this question, BSP spokesperson Dr. MH Khan said that Mayawati is continuously active. He has tweeted about the Agra case this morning itself.

The BSP spokesperson further said that the day the PM was saying in UP that law and order was fine, there was a murder in police custody in Agra on the same day. Law and order has completely collapsed in UP. Gundaraj is here, Jungle Raj is here. After this, the anchor interrupted the BSP spokesperson and said that why is Mayawati going somewhere like Priyanka Gandhi is touring.

On this question, the BSP spokesperson said that just tell where Sonia Gandhi is going. Where is Sonia Gandhi running? He said- “Our party president is Mayawati ji, we also have general secretary, coordinator, everyone is reaching. Tell me the name of Sonia Gandhi, where is she reaching? Priyanka Gandhi is a general secretary and nothing else”.

During this, the BSP spokesperson alleged that Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin. After this, the BSP spokesperson was upset at the anchor itself. Let us inform that in Agra, a sweeper was detained on charges of theft, after which he died in the morning. There was a ruckus after the death of the sweeper. Priyanka Gandhi was going to Agra to meet the victim’s family regarding the same matter, after which she was taken into custody by the police.