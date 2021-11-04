Anchor Sushant Sinha asked Rakesh Tikait- Do you consider Narendra Modi as PM? Got this answer

Anchor Sushant Sinha asked Rakesh Tikait that you believe in the Prime Minister of the country? In response to his question, Tikait said that we believe.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has appealed to the farmers on the occasion of Diwali to light two diyas in the memory of the farmers who have been martyred in the long-running agitation. The farmers’ movement has completed one year, but till now no consensus has been reached between the government and the farmers regarding the three agricultural laws of the Narendra Modi government. Rakesh Tikait has been repeatedly saying that farmers will not go home until the laws are returned.

On the same issue, Rakesh Tikait in Navbharat Times Online’s debate show, ‘News Ki Pathshala’ said that he will also celebrate Diwali at the border of Delhi. The anchor of the show Sushant Sinha asked him in the show, ‘You believe in the Prime Minister of the country? Tell me this first. In response to his question, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘We believe that only then we are saying.’

On this answer of Tikait, Sushant Sinha again questioned, ‘Then the Prime Minister of the country also said that you come and talk. You have the time to set up a market outside Parliament, you do not have the time to go and talk.

Rakesh Tikait expressed his displeasure and said, ‘No, no, you get the talk done, you become our middleman.’ When Sushant Sinha started speaking in the middle of their talk, Tikait said, ‘Don’t let the whole thing speak, you also cut the talk in the middle.’

Sushant Sinha was saying, ‘You can go around the country and say, don’t vote for BJP. Can’t go and talk to the Agriculture Minister? You go and sit there.’ Annoyed by this, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Are you from BJP or from the press? You are speaking the language of BJP.

When the anchor said that he was on behalf of the farmers, Tikait replied, ‘Then listen, they say that there will be no talk of returning the law. If you want to talk about the amendment, then end the strike and talk. Now tell me, that means the law will not come back. He wrote in the book and the farmer went there and signed it. So this will not happen in this country. We are not going to sign. The farmer of the country was neither weak, nor will he be.