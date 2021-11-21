Anchor Sushant Sinha Got Angry On PM Narendra Modi For Cancelling Farm Laws Says You Did Zero For Us

Sushant Sinha expressed his displeasure at PM Modi by sharing a video on the return of agricultural laws and said that for us you have made zero.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to withdraw agricultural laws and repeal them in the upcoming parliamentary session. While on one hand there is a wave of happiness among the farmers due to his move, many journalists and Bollywood stars were seen angry with this decision of PM Modi. News anchor Sushant Sinha also shared a video on the return of agricultural laws, in which he lashed out at PM Modi and said that you have withdrawn the law out of desperation, but what about us. Ours is zero.

This video of Sushant Sinha, who came on the return of agricultural laws, is becoming very viral. Sushant Sinha said about this, “That agricultural law, about which what did not happen in a year. Narendra Modi says we take back those laws. He expressed condolences that we could not convince the farmers, due to which we have withdrawn the law.

In the video, Sushant Sinha took a jibe at PM Modi and said, “Those people, who read the law, understood it and thought that now something good is going to happen for the farmers. They lost with the bowing of Narendra Modi. You yourself said that we could not convince some farmers and for some you left everyone. If you want to follow some, then bring 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, why was it removed.

Sushant Sinha did not stop here. He further said in his video, “How did you fail to explain, what have you done recently? Why didn’t you show us? Would you have lost in UP elections, would have lost in Punjab. What will be the benefit now? In Punjab, the Congress may suffer, but the BJP is not going to benefit.

Can’t stop laughing! , “Aap ne haam ko shunya kar diya… Zero” , pic.twitter.com/cd4NTOb5s3 — Arpan (@OpinionatedBong) November 20, 2021

Sushing on PM Modi, Sushant Sinha further said, “Come on you are frustrated that these people do not want good, then why should I suffer political loss. So also answer those people who were explaining the law to the people. You came to mind, you got frustrated and you said that we are withdrawing. What about those who wanted the welfare of the farmers? People like us, whom people were abusing, our lives were in danger at the border. What you have done for us has made zero.”

Now social media users are also commenting a lot on Sushant Sinha’s video. A user named Vikrant Singh wrote, “That’s why it has been said that learn journalism, it is not your job to advance someone’s power. What’s the use of crying now?” A user named Abdul wrote, “What’s the matter of so much frustration, have some patience.”