Anchor Sushant Sinha Troll On Social Media As He Showed Anger On PM Narendra Modi For Cancelling Farm Laws

Sushant Sinha expressed displeasure at PM Narendra Modi for withdrawing agricultural laws and said that 370 should also be taken back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the previous day decided to repeal all three agricultural laws and said that he failed to convince the farmers, so he would go ahead with the process of repealing the law in the Parliament session beginning later this month. Due to this decision of PM Modi, while there is an atmosphere of happiness among the farmers, there was also anger among some people. Journalist Sushant Sinha shared a video opposing this move of PM Narendra Modi, in which he said that if it is so, then remove Article 370 as well.

Sushant Sinha expressed his displeasure at PM Modi in the video on the return of the law and said, “When you brought this law, journalists like us read this law, understood each and every thing and tried to convince the people that for years I didn’t happen for them, it’s going to happen now.”

Expressing his displeasure, Sushant Sinha further said, “Now before the UP and Punjab elections, you suddenly decide that the sensitivity inside me says that we are not able to understand the law, then take it back. If you are not able to even explain the reason for removing Article 370 to the people of Kashmir, then take back 370.”

‘Bless me a lot, I will not say or unfollow’ https://t.co/MxKeRXtVV3 — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) November 19, 2021

sushant sinha lashed out at PM Modi and said, “If 20 lakh people stand together and agitate for a year that we do not have to pay income tax, then you should remove that too that we are unable to convince the people.” If it fails, we will remove it. But you won’t do it, because income tax won’t hurt your vote that much.”

Sushant Sinha has come under the target of people due to this video of him. Journalist Sakshi Joshi shared the news anchor’s video and wrote, “Today’s toolkit is ‘Kose me a lot, I won’t say anything by swearing’. A user named Jai Singh wrote, “Shut up, why are you bent on getting insulted, Saheb will make you unemployed.” A user named Tarun Kumar wrote, “Can’t even hide, on which there should be protest, there will be opposition. Income tax payers are few, so can’t hurt power with their votes.