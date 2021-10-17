and-pakistan-cricketer-imran-khan-marriage-news-were-popular-in-80s-ends-after-present-pakistan-prime-minister-denies-marrying-her-in-interview There was news about marriage, the name of the world champion captain was also associated with Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi

In the 80s, the discussion about the love of Rekha and Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan was famous in the corridors of Bollywood. Even news of their marriage was coming and Rekha’s mother was also ready. But an interview of the Pak PM at that time put an end to these reports.

Imran’s name was also associated with Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman

Imran Khan, who won the 1992 World Cup under his captaincy to the Pakistan cricket team, was associated with many Bollywood actors. The most popular of these were the discussions of love between Rekha and the current Prime Minister of Pakistan. By the way, there are often discussions about the love of Rekha and Big B. But that was a period when the love of Rekha and Pakistani cricketer was flourishing.

Even the news of both of them getting married was making a lot of headlines. But then one day an interview came in which this thing was rejected. This interview was none other than Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan himself. In which he had told himself happy with Rekha but denied the news of marriage.

According to Bollywood website koimoi.com, in an interview given to a newspaper at that time, Emraan had said, ‘I spent an unforgettable time with Rekha, but now I have to come out of this relationship. I do not intend to marry any film actress. Although Rekha never gave any statement on this relationship.

Rekha’s mother was all set

There were also reports during that period that Rekha’s mother had even said yes to this relationship. It is in 1985 when an article came out in which it was told that Rekha’s mother has started considering Imran Khan as the perfect partner. He had also spoken to an astrologer in Delhi. But an interview with the cricketer ruined it all.

News published by Star Report in 1985

The discussions of Imran Khan’s love were not only with Rekha but also with the famous actresses of that era, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. But Imran had given a clear statement in an interview about all these affairs.

According to Koimoi, in this interview, Imran had said, ‘Actresses are good only for a short time. I enjoyed with him for some time and then moved on. I can never think of marrying a film actress.

By the way, the name of the beautiful line of Bollywood is associated with many. Apart from Big B, Raj Babbar and Imran Khan, his name was also associated with Naveen Nischal, Vishwajeet, Vinod Mehra, Sajid Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. But these affairs were never talked about seriously.