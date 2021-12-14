And WhatsApp will be safe-secure: Unknown will not be able to see your status, last seen; Meta owned WhatsApp new feature may keep your details private from Strangers – and will be safe-secure WhatsApp: unknown will not be able to see your status, last seen; Working on new feature

WhatsApp, the social messaging platform owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook), is now rolling out a new feature that will keep your details private from strangers. In fact, on WhatsApp, if your number is saved in contacts on someone’s phone, then they can see many of your details (status or last seen). In a way, it is like intruding on the privacy of another, but it seems that WhatsApp is working on a similar feature, which will stop this thing.

According to a report by “WABetainfo”, WhatsApp has enabled a new feature to protect its users, under which if you have not chatted with any person on WhatsApp, then even after saving your number, your last name is saved. Will not be able to see scenes and online status.

According to media reports, a WhatsApp user contacted the company regarding this issue and got a response from the customer support team. In the e-mail, it was said by the customer support of WhatsApp – In order to improve the privacy and security of our users, we are making it difficult for the public. To see the last seen and online presence on WhatsApp of those you do not know and whom you have not chatted are tightening it up.

The report also said that there are many such applications on the App Store and Google Play Store, using which people’s last seen and online status can be seen on WhatsApp. The new feature prevents this. It is being said that now no unknown person will be able to see your status or last seen on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recently announced that its users will now have the option to enable Disappeared Messages by default for all new chats. The company had said that it was adding two new periods for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, along with the existing option of seven days.