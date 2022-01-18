Anders Holm Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Anders Holm’s Net Worth and Wage?

Anders Holm is an American comedy author who has a internet value of $7 million {dollars}. Anders Holm is greatest recognized for creating and starring on the Comedy Central sitcom “Workaholics” alongside Blake Anderson and Adam DeVine. The sequence adopted the lives of three school associates who’re roommates and co-staff at a telemarketing agency, and the lifetime of their drug seller. The present premiered in 2011 and finally aired 86 episodes over seven seasons. The present resulted in March 2017. Moreover, he starred on the quick-lived NBC sequence “Champions,” and had a recurring position on “The Mindy Undertaking.” Holm has additionally been in lots of movies, together with “Prime 5,” “Inherent Vice,” “The Intern,” and “Sport Over, Man!,” which he additionally wrote.

Early Life and Schooling

Anders Holm was born on Might 29, 1981 in Evanston, Illinois because the youngest of three brothers. His older siblings are Olen and Erik; they’re all of Norwegian, Swedish, English, and Swiss-German ancestry. As a youth, Holm went to Evanston Township Excessive Faculty. He subsequently attended the College of Wisconsin-Madison, the place he was a member of the swim group. Holm graduated in 2003 with a bachelor’s diploma in historical past, and went on to review on the Second Metropolis Conservatory in Los Angeles, California.

Profession Beginnings

Holm acquired his begin on tv in 2006, when he co-created, wrote, and govt produced the motion comedy present “Crossbows & Mustaches,” which ran till 2008. That yr, he appeared within the tv movie “420 Particular: Assault of the Snow! from Jamaica,” and was additionally in a number of episodes of “The Dude’s Home” and “5th Yr.”

Breakthrough with “Workaholics”

Holm achieved widespread recognition in 2011, when he co-created, wrote, and govt produced the sitcom “Workaholics” for Comedy Central. He additionally starred on the present alongside Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, Kyle Newacheck, and Erik Griffin. “Workaholics,” which ran for seven seasons via 2017, focuses on a trio of faculty dropouts and associates who work at a telemarketing firm in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Additional Tv Profession

Whereas nonetheless on “Workaholics,” Holm appeared in episodes of the sketch comedy sequence “Key & Peele” and the sitcom “Trendy Household.” From 2013 to 2017, he performed the recurring position of Casey Peerson, a progressive pastor who turns into the fiancé of the title character, on “The Mindy Undertaking.” Holm additionally appeared alongside his “Workaholics” forged mates Anderson, Griffin, and DeVine within the first episode of the fourth season of “Arrested Growth.” In 2015, he was in an episode of the police procedural comedy sequence “Brooklyn 9-9.”

Holm had his subsequent foremost position on tv in 2018, when he performed Brooklyn health club proprietor Vince Cook dinner on the NBC comedy “Champions.” Becoming a member of him within the major forged had been Fortune Feimster, Andy Favreau, Josie Totah, and Mouzam Makkar. In the end, “Champions” was canceled after one season as a consequence of low scores. Following this, Holm appeared in episodes of the sitcoms “Pleased Collectively,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Blended-ish.” In February of 2022, he started showing within the Netflix miniseries “Inventing Anna,” costarring Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, and Arian Moayed, amongst others.

Movie Profession

Holm made his characteristic movie debut in 2014 with a cameo look as Beer Pong Man #3 within the comedy “Neighbors.” He then appeared in three extra films all year long: Chris Rock’s comedy “Prime 5,” Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s political satire “The Interview,” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s neo-noir crime movie “Inherent Vice,” primarily based on the Thomas Pynchon novel. In 2015, Holm was within the drama “Sudden,” with Cobie Smulders and Gail Bean, in addition to Nancy Meyers’ buddy dramedy “The Intern,” starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

In 2016, Holm performed a bartender within the romantic comedy “How one can Be Single,” starring Insurgent Wilson, Dakota Johnson, Alison Brie, and Leslie Mann. He additionally lent his voice to the character of Troy within the grownup animated comedy “Sausage Social gathering.” The next yr, Holm appeared within the surrealist anthology movie “Kuso,” directed by musician Flying Lotus, and the dramedy “A Taking place of Monumental Proportions,” which was the directorial debut of actress Judy Greer. Subsequent, in 2018, Holm starred in, wrote, and produced the Netflix motion comedy “Sport Over, Man!” The movie reunited him with lots of his former “Workaholics” collaborators, together with Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck, who directed the film. Holm’s different credit have included the comedies “Present Canine” and “About My Father,” the latter of which stars Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro.

Private Life

In 2011, Holm wed his school sweetheart, Emma Nesper. Collectively, they’ve two youngsters.

Actual Property

In 2013, Anders paid $1.4 million for a house in LA’s Silver Lake neighborhood. He listed this house on the market in September 2020 for $2.1 million.

In July 2020 he paid $3.5 million for a house in South Pasadena.