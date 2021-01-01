Anderson-Kohli battle: I think Virat Kohli’s wicket was extra special, we’ve had some great fights over the years; James Anderson says: Anderson told Kohli that destructive batsman, if he gets in the rhythm, he will create problems for us

Highlights Anderson victimized Kohli in the 7th Test

India’s first innings was bowled out for 78 runs.

Kohli’s bat has not scored a single international century in 50 innings

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has failed to score a century in international cricket in the last 50 innings. Even in the ongoing Test series against England, Kohli’s bat has remained quiet so far.

In the first innings of the Headingley Test, fast bowler James Anderson easily caught Kohli in his net. Kohli returned to the pavilion with 7 runs. In the first innings, Anderson took big wickets from KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli.

At the end of the first day’s play, Anderson gave a special description of Virat’s wicket at a virtual press conference. Anderson said, ‘I think Virat’s wicket is extra. We have had good competition over the last few years. He’s a great player. As a team you want to keep them quiet. Especially in the 5 match series. When it is in rhythm, it can prove to be very destructive.

Not just Virat Kohli – Sachin, Dhoni did it all, James Anderson suffered

Anderson has made Virat his victim for the 7th time in Test matches. Anderson is joint first with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon.

Anderson said, ‘I think we’ve bowled well so far in this series. We want to keep him quiet throughout the series. If he gets into the rhythm, the series will be tough for us.

Captain Shabha Pant came in support of captain Kohli, defending his decision to bat first

Team India is leading the series 1-0

India are 1-0 up in the five-match Test series. India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test. But the way Team India’s batsmen looked helpless in front of the English bowlers at Headingley proved that the host bowlers did more homework than the visitors. Joe is desperate to get back into the Root & Company series.

