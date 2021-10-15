Andhra Pradesh Bhulekh ~ Meebhoomi Land Records

Mee Bhumi (My Land) / Your Land – Land Records Objective under Andhra Pradesh Bhulekh Yojana: The Objective of the Mee Bhoomi under the Presidency of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration has been designed and developed to Extend Prompt Online Assistance for the Resident Individuals in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, with reference to the Input Following Remain the Advice / Instructions for Follow Up by the Individual Complainant Visitors.

Andhra Pradesh Bhulekh ~ Meebhoomi

Advice: The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, with the Aim of Facilitating Online Update / Assistance, Lays Emphasis on the Following Follow up Action: If the Land Details are not tied to your Aadhaar Number, Then You may Link Your Aadhaar Number with Your Individual Account Number through the “Aadhaar Linking” Option on your Land Website. Other Aadhaar or Other Identity Documents might be attached and the Mobile Phone Number might be Registered.

Mee Bhoomi (My Land) We have furnished In toto Input in regards to the Land Records sought by the Residents in Andhra Pradesh. The Visitors are hereby Advised to go by the Instructions for Follow up As Displayed in the Later Part of the Information Update.

Andhra Pradesh Bhulekh Adangal

Display Information for Input to be furnished by the Visitor(s) in the Following Orderly Manner:

Your Adangal (Village Count – 03)

Click on the Desired Circular Link 01) Survey Number, 02) Account Number, 03) Aadhaar Number, 04) Name of the Graduate:

Survey Number:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Survey Number Mention the Correct Survey Number Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Account Number:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Account Number Mention the Correct Survey Number Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Aadhaar Card:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Aadhaar Number Mention the Correct Survey Number Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Name of Graduate:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Name of Graduate Mention the Correct Survey Number Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Village Adangal

Village Adangal (Village Count – 03)

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Click on the Desired Circular Link 01) Survey Number, 02) Account Number, 03) Adaru Number, 04) Name of Pattadar:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Account No. Furnish Appropriate Detail in Order Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Sample of Gram 1-B

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Aadhar / Other Identities

Aadhar Linking

Display Information for Input to be furnished by the Visitor(s) in the Following Orderly Manner:

Click on the Desired Circular Link 01) Account Number, 02) Aadhaar Number

Find out Whether Your Aadhaar Number is Tied to Your Account Number

Click on the Desired Circular Link 01) Account Number:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Account Number Mention the Correct Account Number Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Click on the Desired Circular Link 02) Aadhaar Number:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Aadhaar Number Mention the Correct Account Number Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Mobile Number Linking Based on Identity Documents:

Uploading Other Identity Document(s), If Not Aadhaar:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Account Number Mention the Correct Account Number Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Aadhar Request Status:

Know the Current Status of Aadhaar Seeding Request:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Complaint No. Write Complete Information.

Field Measurement Book (FMB)

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Survey Number Mention the Correct Survey Number Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Village Map:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone Name Select the Name of the Zone Village Name Click on / Select the Appropriate Name Captcha Code Displayed Enter the Code Enter As Displayed on the Screen Click on Proceed and See the Generate Information.

Know The Current Status of Your Complaint:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Complaint No. Write Complete Information.

Tehsildar Information:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District where The Individual belongs to. Zone No. Write Complete Information.

For Technical Issues: [email protected]

Login to the Department:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired Log In Name The Entity to Enter the Details. Password Write Complete Information. Choose A District The Entity to Select the Name of the District Where The Individual Belongs to – Click on the District Notice the Captcha Code Displayed on the Monitor Screen Enter the Following Code Enter the Captcha Code Login

Other Details of Revenue Court Cases:

Check out the Update on the District-wise Details in respect of Revenue Court Cases under the Designated Authorities Displayed in Tabular Format.

A List of Village Feudalists:

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District Where The Individual Belongs to – Click on the District Zone Name The Entity to Select the Name of the Zone Where The Individual Belongs to – Click on the Zone Village Name The Entity to Select the Name of the Village Where The Individual Being Resident in – Click on the Village Survey Number Displayed on the Monitor Screen Submit Note – I: Select A Survey Number – To Know in case of Any Dispute Existing on that Particular Survey Number in the Village. Note: II: To See the Total Disputes of A Particular Village and then Press / Click on ‘Submit’ Mentioned Hereinabove.

Details of Court Disputes:

Online Legal Cases Monitoring System (OLCMS) Revenue (Land Administration) Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh – Information

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name The Entity to Select the Name of the District Where The Individual Belongs to – Click on the District Zone Name The Entity to Select the Name of the Zone Where The Individual Belongs to – Click on the Zone Village Name The Entity to Select the Name of the Village Where The Individual Being Resident in – Click on the Village Submit Enter the Captcha Code

Land Conversion Details

Activity Follow up & Do As Desired District Name* The Entity to Select the Name of the District Where The Individual Belongs to – Click on the District Zone Name* The Entity to Select the Name of the Zone Where The Individual Belongs to – Click on the Zone Village Name* The Entity to Select the Name of the Village Where The Individual Being Resident in – Click on the Village Survey Furnish the Relevant Information. Submit Enter the Captcha Code Note – I: Select A Survey Number To Know If Any Conversion Exists On That Particular Survey Number In The Village.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Website: www.meebhoomi.ap.gov.in.