Andhra Pradesh: When Chandrababu Naidu took a unique pledge with moist eyes, said – will not step in the assembly even after returning to power

Chandrababu Naidu said that he takes a pledge that he will not step into the Andhra Pradesh Assembly until his party returns to power. On the other hand, Srinivasulu, a supporter of Naidu, has also shaved half his head and mustache.

In Andhra Pradesh politics these days the dispute between CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu is in full swing. Since coming to power, the Telugu Desam Party has been accusing the ruling YSR Congress of running the government with a vengeance. In this sequence, on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu has taken such a pledge, which can further increase the conflict between the two parties.

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that he takes a pledge that he will not step into the Andhra Pradesh Assembly until his party returns to power. In an emotional tone, the Leader of the Opposition said in the House that he was hurt by the constant abuses being hurled at him by members of the ruling YSR Congress.

Naidu said- “For the last two and a half years I have been suffering humiliation but remained calm. Today they have targeted my wife also. I have always lived with dignity. I can’t take it anymore.” Members of the ruling party have termed Naidu’s pledge as a drama.

#WATCH , Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu breaks down at PC in Amaravati He likened the Assembly to ‘Kaurava Sabha’ & decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against ‘ugly character assassinations’ by YSRCP ministers & MLAs, says TDP in a statement pic.twitter.com/CKmuuG1lwy — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

On the other hand, a supporter of Chandrababu Naidu has also taken a similar oath. Srinivasulu, a supporter of Naidu, has shaved half his head and mustache. He says that till Chandrababu’s government is not formed, it will remain like this. The TDP leader also carried a slate around his neck, asking people to vote for Naidu again and oust Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy from power.

Srinivasulu claims that the ruling YSRCP has violated the rules in the civic polls. Minister Anil Kumar and his supporters allegedly paid huge sums of money to buy votes in the Nellore civic polls. Due to which his party lost in these elections. On the other hand, the ruling YSRCP has vehemently denied these allegations.

Let us tell you that Chandrababu had to face a big defeat in the last assembly elections. The YSRCP government was formed in the state, and Chandrababu Naidu had to resign from the post of Chief Minister. After which Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM.