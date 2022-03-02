Andre Burakovsky’s late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders



Andrei Burakovsky scored in the 59th second after New York’s forward goal had been erased, and Colorado beat the Avalanche Islanders 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Burakovsky has scored in three consecutive games and added an assist for Colorado, which has won four in a row. Nathan McKinnon, Gabriel Landskog and Devon Toyes also scored for Avalanche, and Darcy Kumper made 26 saves.

Toys added two assists against his former team.

“The other team has friends and people close to you. At the end of the day you have to go there and do your job,” Toussaint said.

The Islanders were seen taking the lead at 11:49 of the third period when Sebastian Ahor’s shot went through Kumper’s pad and crossed the goal line. It was initially ruled by a goal but reversed after review.

New York coach Barry Trotz said: “It simply came to our notice then.

“Sebastian Aho should have had a penalty. They didn’t call for a penalty and he was sent down. If it wasn’t a goal we should have been in the power play; it didn’t happen. They scored a goal turnover, on us. We didn’t. “

Less than a minute later, the islands were goalless.

“It was deflating for a few seconds,” said forward Jack Paris. “You have to turn the page and play. We were sure it was going to be a goal, so not bringing points from that game was a tough break for us. We played a tough game and qualified better.”

Burakovsky won by a shot from the right circle at 12:48, his 17th goal of the season. With 43 seconds left, Eric Johnson scored in the empty net.

Burakovsky had a 17-game goal drought before deciding to start his streak against Winnipeg on Friday night.

“I think I made it before. I got the chance but maybe a bit unfortunate, it didn’t bounce my way,” he said. “If you look at my target, it (the defenders) hit the stick and got five holes. Fate turned a bit.”

Ryan Pulak, Kyle Palmiri and Jean-Gabriel Peugeot scored for New York, ending their road trip 2-2-1. Ilia Sorokin 39 shots stop.

“We could be 3-2, maybe 4-1 if we could get it,” Trots said. “We had a game in LA.”

McKinnon scored in the third game in a row to give Colorado the lead early on, and Pulak tied it in the middle for the Islanders. Twice put Avalanche ahead 2-1 with his 10th goal in the 3:54 minute of the second half, but New York took a 3-2 lead in the third period with goals from Peju and Palmiri.

Colorado hit 10 off Sorokin in the first four minutes and then came out of the net to start the third. The 11th shot, a Landscog backhander from behind the net that deviated from Sorokin’s leg and re-tied.

Landscog led Avalanche with 29 goals and has 15 in his last 16 matches.

Milestone Knight

Colorado defender Jack Johnson played in his 1,000th NHL game. Johnson is the 21st American-born defender and the 363rd player in NHL history to reach this mark. In honor of Johnson, The Avalanche hosted a pregame event, which included a video of his career with five teams. Next to him was his wife and two children.

Colorado coach Jared Bedner said, “The 21st U.S. defender to hit 1000, it’s incredible.” “It was great to win his 1,000th game tonight.”

Note: Snow RW Valerie Nichushkin scratched the upper body. … Islanders C. Matthew Barzal (lower body injury) and De Zedeno Chara (upper body injury) were scratched. They are expected to miss at least two matches. … Colorado de Cale Makar has extended his assist streak to nine games, including two. He tied with John-Michael Liles for the Avalanche Defenseman’s longest assist streak.

Coming next

Islanders: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Snowfall: Wednesday night in Arizona Coyotes.