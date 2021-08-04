Andre De Grasse Won the 200 Meters, Noah Lyles Takes Silver

Taking up the torch from compatriot David Rudisha, the Kenyans finished one-two in the men’s 800 meters. Emmanuel Korir won gold in 1 minute 45.06 seconds and Ferguson Rotich finished behind him for silver. Rudisha was Olympic champion in 2012 and 2016 in this event and last competed in 2017. Pole Patryk Dobek finished third.

Clayton Murphy of the United States, a 2016 bronze medalist, was ninth on Wednesday.