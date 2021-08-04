Andre De Grasse Won the 200 Meters, Noah Lyles Takes Silver
TOKYO – Andre De Grasse of Canada won his second Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday, sprinting to gold in the men’s 200 meters in 19.62 seconds, a national record.
He was followed by three athletes from the United States: Kenny Bednarek won silver (19.68) and Noah Lyles was third for bronze (19.74). Erriyon Knighton, the 17-year-old high school student from Tampa, Fla., Was fourth.
De Grasse, 26, won bronze in the 100 meters this week. He is now a five-time Olympic medalist.
Here’s what else happened Wednesday night in Tokyo.
800 meters men
Taking up the torch from compatriot David Rudisha, the Kenyans finished one-two in the men’s 800 meters. Emmanuel Korir won gold in 1 minute 45.06 seconds and Ferguson Rotich finished behind him for silver. Rudisha was Olympic champion in 2012 and 2016 in this event and last competed in 2017. Pole Patryk Dobek finished third.
Clayton Murphy of the United States, a 2016 bronze medalist, was ninth on Wednesday.
3000 meters steeplechase women
With around four laps to go in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Courtney Frerichs decided to pick up the pace. She was awarded a silver medal.
Frerichs, the event’s U.S. record holder and 2017 world championship silver medalist, broke down in tears as she crossed the finish line in 9: 04.79. Peruth Chemutai of Uganda won the gold medal and Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya was third.
Emma Coburn of the United States, a 2016 Olympics bronze medalist, was working out when she fell after breaking through a barrier. She finished in 14th place but was later disqualified because she fell inside the track.
Women’s 400-meter semi-finals
Allyson Felix of the United States advanced to Friday’s final, finishing second in her race. Felix, who is competing in his fifth Olympics, needs one more medal for 10 in his career, which would fit him with Carl Lewis as America’s most decorated track and field athlete. Now 35, Felix said it was her last Olympics.
