Assurance for Atlanta and the mayoral race unfolded in times of crisis. The city’s population has grown by 17 percent over the past decade to about 499,000 people, and with nearly half of the city’s residents being black, many major technology companies are expanding their presence in the city in hopes of increasing diversity.

But like many U.S. cities, Atlanta is struggling with an increase in many violent crime categories, including murder. In May, the city’s political future was in doubt when Mayor Kesha Lance Bottoms announced she would not run for re-election after the first term in which she was forced to fight a coronavirus epidemic, a high-profile police shooting. Man, Richard Brooks and racial justice protests that occasionally turned violent.

While other assassinations shook the city, public safety emerged as a key issue in the mayoral race, which led to an early move by former mayor Qasim Reid, who argued that his experience made him uniquely qualified to tackle the criminal problem. But Mr. Reid, who stepped down in 2018, also brought important political stuff, with numerous members of his administration convicted or convicted on federal corruption-related charges.

Mr Reid’s troubled past was a potential factor in the surprise turnout in the early polls, when Mr Dickens knocked out the well-known Mr Reid to secure a place in the runoff against the number one finisher, Ms Moore.

Since then, Mr. Dickens and Ms. Moore have sought to differentiate themselves in a non-partisan race, although they are both liberal Democrats with many common policy objectives.