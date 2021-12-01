Andre Dickens Is Elected Mayor of Atlanta
ATLANTA – A senior member of the City Council, Andre Dickens, was elected mayor of Atlanta on Tuesday night, after he promised voters he would help guide the city in a more equitable direction.
Mr Dickens, 47, will step down to one of the most high-profile political positions in the South after defeating City Council President Felicia Moore, 60, in Tuesday’s runoff election.
In the first round of voting, Ms. Moore defeated Mr. Dickens by more than 17 percent. But when the Associated Press declared him the winner at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Dickens received about 62 percent of the vote.
Voters believed the city needed someone who could bring the entire city together, Mr Dickens told supporters Tuesday evening. “Tonight, I’m humble.”
Assurance for Atlanta and the mayoral race unfolded in times of crisis. The city’s population has grown by 17 percent over the past decade to about 499,000 people, and with nearly half of the city’s residents being black, many major technology companies are expanding their presence in the city in hopes of increasing diversity.
But like many U.S. cities, Atlanta is struggling with an increase in many violent crime categories, including murder. In May, the city’s political future was in doubt when Mayor Kesha Lance Bottoms announced she would not run for re-election after the first term in which she was forced to fight a coronavirus epidemic, a high-profile police shooting. Man, Richard Brooks and racial justice protests that occasionally turned violent.
While other assassinations shook the city, public safety emerged as a key issue in the mayoral race, which led to an early move by former mayor Qasim Reid, who argued that his experience made him uniquely qualified to tackle the criminal problem. But Mr. Reid, who stepped down in 2018, also brought important political stuff, with numerous members of his administration convicted or convicted on federal corruption-related charges.
Mr Reid’s troubled past was a potential factor in the surprise turnout in the early polls, when Mr Dickens knocked out the well-known Mr Reid to secure a place in the runoff against the number one finisher, Ms Moore.
Since then, Mr. Dickens and Ms. Moore have sought to differentiate themselves in a non-partisan race, although they are both liberal Democrats with many common policy objectives.
The two encouraged more police officers, improved police culture, and increased the supply of affordable housing in Atlanta.
Both candidates opposed the controversial attempt to allow the upscale, majority-white neighbor Buckhead to secede from Atlanta and take a large part of the city’s tax base. This potential divorce, driven by criminal concerns, requires the approval of the Republican-dominated state legislature and subsequent vote by neighboring residents. To get the plan right, the next mayor must deploy a bullying platform and engage in the agile and strategic lobbying of Republicans who control the State House.
During the campaign, Ms. Moore, along with Mr. Reed, a real estate agent, leaned towards her reputation as a thorn in the side of previous mayors. Before he resigned, she argued that he should be held accountable for the corruption that had taken place. She reminded voters that she supported legislation to create a new Inspector General for City Hall, as well as an independent compliance office, a move that shocked the Reed administration in response to both scandals.
“I’m really like an outsider who’s on the inside, fighting corruption, fighting the status quo, sometimes fighting the established order,” Ms. Moore told a recent mayoral audience.
Mr. Dickens is the chief development officer at TechBridge, a non-profit organization that uses technology to help other nonprofits grow their operations. During the campaign, he emphasized the role of increasing the minimum wage for city employees, as well as leading the creation of the city transport department. Mr Dickens, backed by Mayor Bottoms and former Mayor Shirley Franklin, argued in recent weeks that Ms. Moore had spent more time criticizing others than recording her own success in her long career.
“She does nothing and I do a lot,” Mr Dickens said in a recent interview.
Ms. Moore and Mr. Dickens are both black. Tuesday’s election saw an increase in the number of black mayors in Atlanta since Maynard Jackson’s election in 1973, but the recent influx of whites has reduced the proportion of blacks from a slight majority to 47 percent, according to the 2020 census.
