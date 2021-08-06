Andre Iguodala Plans to End His Career With Golden State

Andre Iguodala has found himself in recent months chatting with his few remaining NBA peers, those who have carved parallel paths, from adolescence to the experience of parenthood, from playing for free in high school gyms to playing. for millions before thousands.

He made an appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast. He caught up with Carmelo Anthony during a match break. “Like the old guys do at the free throw line,” Iguodala joked.

Iguodala first met Anthony and Redick on the AAU circuit almost two decades ago. Now, they represent the last members of the high school graduating class of 2002 still in the NBA. Iguodala told them how they wanted their careers to end and who would be the last to play.

Iguodala, 37, will be in contention. He told the New York Times that he intends to sign a one-year contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, the franchise with which he won three NBA championships and in 2015 won the Most Valuable Player Award in the final.