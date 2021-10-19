andre russell jassym lora love Meet glamorous wife hottest wag victoria secret model miammi model sizzling photos cricketer ipl kkr actor shah rukh khan Fan

Andre Russell’s wife Jessim Laura has earned a lot of name in the modeling world. Like Russell, she also remains in the headlines. Russell and Jessim got engaged in 2014. In July 2016, both tied the knot. In the year 2020, Jessim gave birth to a daughter.

West Indies’ swashbuckling batsman Andre Russell is known for hitting the bowlers for sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At the same time, his wife Jassym Laura Russell (JASSYM LORA Russell) is also very bold.

She has earned a lot of name in the modeling world. Like Andre Russell, Jessim also remains in the headlines. She and Andre Russell have also been trolled many times on social media. However, whenever this happened, Jasim gave a befitting reply to the trollers and also defended her husband.

Born in Miami, USA, Jasim is a huge fan of the King Khan of Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell and Jessim got engaged in 2014. In July 2016, both tied the knot. In the year 2020, Jessim gave birth to a daughter. Russell and Jessim’s daughter’s name is Aaliyah Russell.

Zaheer Khan was in a relationship with Irrfan Khan’s actress, world champion bowler broke the walls of religion for the sake of love

Russell and Jessim’s chemistry is amazing. Both spit on each other. If you look at their social media accounts, you will find many pictures of the couple having fun together. Andre Russell once revealed on his birthday that he plays well because of the pressure of a beautiful wife.

Russell had said, ‘Whenever I come to bat, the main aim is to please my wife and fans. I am under pressure when batting because I try to please my wife Jessim and the fans.

Jessim’s biggest dream was to become a Victoria’s Secret model. Victoria’s Secret is a lingerie brand. He organizes fashion shows every year. Jessim often shares her modeling pictures and lifestyle tips on Instagram on social media. According to media reports, Jasim’s net worth is about one million dollars (about Rs 7.51 crore).

He has worked with many famous brands and top celebrities. She is also a successful female businesswoman, Instagram Influencer and Blogger. Jessim is a Christian by birth. About 5 feet 8 inches tall, Jessim weighs around 60 kg (132 lb).

Jessim’s eyes and hair color are black. Jessim’s dream has always been to become Victoria’s secret model. He completed his schooling in Miami. However, she was not special in studies, so she did her schooling online.

Jessim loves to shop, travel, watch TV series and party. She likes to eat non-vegetarian food. His favorite food is Mexican and Italian.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jessim’s favorite film actor is Chris Evans and Will Smith. Her favorite movie actresses are Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson. His favorite places or destinations are Miami and Paris.