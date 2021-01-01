Andre Russell’s fastest half-century: Watch the video and Russell hit the fastest half-century in cpl history, hitting JP Duminy’s record of 15 balls off 14 balls

Highlights Batting first, Jamaica scored 255 for five.

The St. Lucia Kings were bowled out for 135

Russell was hailed as the man of the match for his energetic play

New Delhi

West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell has made history in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021). Russell, who plays for the Jamaican Tallahassee, completed his half-century off 14 balls in the match against the St. Lucia Kings. This is the fastest half-century in the history of the CPL.

The record was previously held by former South African batsman JP Duminy, who completed a half-century off 15 balls against the Trinibago Knight Riders for the Barbados Tridents in 2019.

Russell hit six sixes and three fours in his unbeaten half-century. During this time he scored with a strike rate of 357.14. Earlier, St. Lucia won the toss and elected to field first.

Jamaica Tallaha scored 255 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. This is the second highest in the history of the CPL. At number one is the Knight Riders, who scored 267 for 2 in 2019 at Sabina Park. Talawahas’ previous highest score was 241 for 4 against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2019.

Apart from Russell’s half-century (Andre Russell’s fastest half-century cpl), his side were led by opener Kenner Lewis (48) and Chadwick Walton (47). Haider Ali contributed 45 runs. Captain Rowman Powell scored 38 off 26 balls.

Chasing a target of 256, the St. Lucia Kings were bowled out for 135 in 17.3 overs. Team David from St. Lucia scored 56 runs. Miguel Pretorius took 4 wickets from Jamaica.

