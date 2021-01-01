Andre Russell’s fastest half-century: Watch the video and Russell hit the fastest half-century in cpl history, hitting JP Duminy’s record of 15 balls off 14 balls
Highlights
- Batting first, Jamaica scored 255 for five.
- The St. Lucia Kings were bowled out for 135
- Russell was hailed as the man of the match for his energetic play
West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell has made history in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021). Russell, who plays for the Jamaican Tallahassee, completed his half-century off 14 balls in the match against the St. Lucia Kings. This is the fastest half-century in the history of the CPL.
The record was previously held by former South African batsman JP Duminy, who completed a half-century off 15 balls against the Trinibago Knight Riders for the Barbados Tridents in 2019.
Russell hit six sixes and three fours in his unbeaten half-century. During this time he scored with a strike rate of 357.14. Earlier, St. Lucia won the toss and elected to field first.
Jamaica Tallaha scored 255 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. This is the second highest in the history of the CPL. At number one is the Knight Riders, who scored 267 for 2 in 2019 at Sabina Park. Talawahas’ previous highest score was 241 for 4 against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2019.
Apart from Russell’s half-century (Andre Russell’s fastest half-century cpl), his side were led by opener Kenner Lewis (48) and Chadwick Walton (47). Haider Ali contributed 45 runs. Captain Rowman Powell scored 38 off 26 balls.
Chasing a target of 256, the St. Lucia Kings were bowled out for 135 in 17.3 overs. Team David from St. Lucia scored 56 runs. Miguel Pretorius took 4 wickets from Jamaica.
