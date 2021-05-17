Andrea Meza (Miss Universe 2020) Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Andrea Meza (Miss Universe 2020) Gadget Clock, Peak, Age, Boyfriend, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Andrea Meza is a Mexican mannequin and winner of the ‘69th Miss Universe’ title held on 16 Could 2021 on the Seminole Exhausting Rock Resort & On line casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Alma Andrea Meza Carmona was born on Saturday, 13 August 1994 (age 26 years; as of 2020) in Chihuahua Metropolis, Mexico. Her zodiac signal is Leo. She studied software program engineering on the Autonomous College of Chihuahua.



Bodily Look

Peak: 5′ 11″

Weight (approx.): 60 kg

Determine Measurements (approx.): 32-28-34

Eye Color: Hazel

Hair Color: Brown

Household & Caste

She is born in a Chinese language-Mexican household.



Dad and mom & Siblings

Her father’s title is Santiago Meza, and her mom’s title is Alma Carmona. She has two youthful sisters, Mariana Meza Carmona and Karen Meza.

Profession

After finishing commencement in 2017, she began working as a software program engineer in an organization in Mexico, and concurrently, she began working as a mannequin.

Miss Mexico 2017

In 2016, she represented Chihuahua within the magnificence pageant ‘Miss World Mexico.’ She was the primary one to win the title after Neustra Belleza Mexico rejected to take part within the competitors. Neustra Belleza Mexico had declared,

In response to questions concerning the participation of Nuestra Belleza Mexico in Miss World, we inform you that our firm Televisa determined to not proceed with the license of this contest, so this yr the group is not going to be despatched to a Mexican consultant to that worldwide competitors.”

Within the occasion two winners had been declared first was Ana Girault of Ciudad de México as Miss Mexico 2016 and Andrea Meza of Chihuahua was topped as Miss Mexico 2016.

Miss World 2017

She then represented Mexico at Sanya Metropolis Area in Sanya, China on 18 November 2017 within the Miss World competitors. She was first chosen within the prime fifteen contestants, than within the prime ten, and later, she was chosen among the many prime 5 contestants. Within the contest, she received the primary runner-up title, and Manushi Chhillar from India was declared because the winner. Andrea additionally received Miss World Americas and Miss World Continental Queens of Magnificence title within the contest.

Mexicana Common 2020

She was topped Mexicana Common Chihuahu on 29 November 2020 in Querétaro Metropolis. She received six challenges within the contest.

Miss Universe 2020

She represented Mexico on the magnificence pageant ‘Miss Universe 2020’ held on 16 Could 2021 on the Seminole Exhausting Rock Resort & On line casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida. The competition was postponed from 2020 to Could 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. She received the competition and have become the 69th Miss Universe. She grew to become the third ladies from Mexico to win the Miss Universe title following Lupita Jones and Ximena Navarrete.

Within the last spherical of the competition, she was requested by the judges to offer her views on altering magnificence requirements, she replied,

We stay in a society that an increasing number of is greater than superior, and as we advance as a society, we’ve additionally superior with stereotypes.” “These days magnificence isn’t solely the way in which we glance. For me, magnificence radiates not solely in our spirit however in our hearts and the way in which that we conduct ourselves. By no means allow somebody to inform you that you just’re not invaluable.”

She was additional requested, how she would deal with the COVID-19 pandemic if she was the chief of her nation, she mentioned,

I consider there may be not an ideal approach to deal with this tough state of affairs corresponding to COVID-19. Nonetheless, I consider what I might have completed is create the lockdown even in the beginning was that massive as a result of we misplaced so many lives and we can’t afford that. We now have to care for our individuals. That’s why I might have taken care of them for the reason that starting.”

Details/Trivia

In an interview, whereas speaking about her future targets, she mentioned that she would open her software program firm or Well being and Health Membership.

She is a sports activities fanatic and commonly practices cross matches.

Andrea has been appointed because the Chihuahua Tourism ambassador.

Throughout an interview, she shared her motto in life, she mentioned,

The thoughts that opens to a brand new thought by no means returns to its unique measurement.”

As per her Instagram bio, she is a vegan.



She is an animal lover and has a pet canine named Mia.

Her hobbies are travelling, using ATVs, and doing excessive sports activities actions.

Throughout an interview, whereas she was requested how do you obtain your targets? She replied,

I’m working with the coach Lili Campuzano and I like to recommend that after we stand up, earlier than desirous about the pending points and issues, we give our life a goal; I take advantage of phrases like “in the present day I’m going to be completely happy and I’m on my approach to my purpose”, which on this case is to acquire the Miss Universe crown. I give my day a goal in order that little by little I benefit from the course of due to course, it may be very overwhelming.”

Speaking about her responsible tastes, in an interview, she mentioned,

I’m vegan, however generally I crave milk candies and sometimes I’ve one.”

In her leisure time, she likes to sing and browse books. One among her favorite books is The 4 agreements, by Miguel Ángel Ruiz Macías.

In an interview, she talked about her greatest flaw.