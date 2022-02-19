Andrei Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Predators



Over the past month, Andrei Svechnikov’s strong play Carolina Hurricane has been rewarded with a growing number.

Svechnikov had two goals and one assist as the Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night.

The 21-year-old right wing has eight goals and three assists in his last eight games.

“He’s getting results,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amor. “I think he’s stretched out where he’s played well, not getting into Pak. Where he’s got the same amount of opportunities, now it looks like Pak is going a little too far for him.”

Brady Skozei and Jacob Slavin each scored one goal and one assist, and Jasper Kotcanimio scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-2-2 after the All-Star break. Martin Nekas and Sebastian Aho added two assists each. Frederick Andersen made 26 saves.

Luke Kunin, Philip Forsberg and Tanner Zenot scored for the Predators, who were 0-4-0 after the break. Roman Josi had three assists and Juus Saros stopped 25 shots.

With his two goals in the power play in the third period, Svechnikov led the team with 22 goals.

“It’s great when you’re doing these things,” Svetnikov said. “I try to focus on hard work.”

Two of Svetnikov’s three three-point games this season have come in nine days. He has 21 points from the last 14 matches.

“We all know what he’s capable of,” Nekas said. “He’s a great player and he’s showing it.”

Still, the three-goal lead was almost unsafe for the Hurricane.

Forsberg’s goal was 5:23, just 24 seconds after the Predators pulled Soros for an extra skater. Nashville’s deficit was 4-2.

It worked again on Zenot’s goal with 2:11 left and Svechnikov’s empty-net with 41.5 seconds left.

“We turned it into a game,” Forsberg said. “We have something we can take with us.”

Nashville’s previous two defeats came in three-goal intervals and it’s moving in that direction.

“I think we’ve done great in every game, but at the end of the day we have to do something to win the game,” Forsberg said.

Scojje scored the first goal of the game at 10:24 in the first period after the Hurricanes took about nine minutes to score.

Kotkanimi collected rebound on his own shot and scored 2-0 in the second 5:14 for his first goal in a month.

Quinn’s first goal in six games came with 1:22 left in the middle. However, Slavin recovered Carolina’s two-goal edge with 1 second into the game.

Swetnikov’s power-play goal at 6:43 in the third gave the Hurricanes lead 4-1.

Predators coach John Hynes said the flow needed to change so he took the sixth skater so early.

“It’s hard to get a 5-on-5 where there were three goals in the third period, especially the way the game was going,” Hynes said. “We thought it was a good time for us to try to gain at least some momentum.”

Suddenly, it’s a one-goal game – Hurricane is not something to enjoy.

“It’s one of our strengths in the past. We’ve been good at 6-on-5 and we’ve been good at closing games,” said Scoge.

The Hurricanes also dropped a goal to the Florida Panthers, who went on Wednesday night with an extra attack, in the last minute of control that turned into an overtime loss. Brind’amore was not surprised when the hunters tried to pull Saros.

“You can see it more,” he said of the strategy. “The team is leading the way.”

Quinn’s goal helped Nashville center Ryan Johansen give him 500 career points. … Hurricane center Vincent Trochek left with an injury to the upper body after the first period and never returned. … Hunter defender Mark Boroiki did not play after logging four shifts in the first period. It was Carolina’s second and final home make-up game since the December 6 postponement.

Hunter: Tuesday night in Florida.

Hurricane: Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.