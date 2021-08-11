Andrew Cuomo and #MeToo – The New York Times

Around lunchtime on Tuesday, Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, was tethered to the phone with her mother, helping her with household logistics. All week, Burke had watched the fallout from a report by the New York attorney general that Governor Andrew Cuomo had harassed nearly a dozen women. But Cuomo had vowed to stay in office, and like most observers, Burke believed he would fight to the death.

Suddenly Burke’s mother shouted over the phone, “He quit!

Cuomo had announced he would step down as governor, soon releasing the post he had held for 10 years.

With that, history changed, for Burke and for everyone.

Much of Cuomo’s story until Tuesday was about what didn’t change – the durability of sexual harassment and how difficult it was to address it. He would have targeted women even as a global calculation was unfolding under his nose. Two summers ago, Cuomo signed sweeping new protections for women in New York City. The next day, he resumed his unwelcome pursuit of a female state soldier, according to the attorney general’s report.

Even in recent years, the state’s top office appeared to be a step backwards, according to the report, with unclear avenues for forwarding complaints and widespread fear of retaliation. That fear was proven to be true: After her first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, spoke out in February, her office tried to tarnish her. As more and more women came forward, Cuomo’s public posture was mostly dismissive, and it was also unclear how much New Yorkers cared.