Andrew Cuomo takes aim at NY AG Letitia James in new ad: ‘Political attacks won’



Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a new political ad on Monday suggesting he had been the victim of a political attack over allegations of sexual misconduct that removed him from office.

According to a 30-second ad aired by Friends of Andrew Cuomo, a political action committee for disrespectful governors, “political attacks have won and New Yorkers have lost a proven leader.”

Cuomo’s campaign account, which remains active, spent $ 369,000 promoting the ad across New York, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact, as first reported by The New York Times.

Cuomo’s adviser and founder of Bulldog Strategy, Rich Azopardi, claimed the ad was intended to inform the public that “five different district attorneys have rejected AG’s bogus report investigations,” according to local WGRZ.

The ad refuses to mention that while the state’s district attorneys refused to pursue criminal charges against the former governor, they also noted that they found the claims from the accused victims credible, but felt they could not bring evidence before a jury to prove the crime. Due to a reasonable suspicion.

Rep. Alice Stefanik, RNY, described the Cuomo ad as “desperately confused.”

Westchester County will not criminalize the government. Kuomo accused of sexual misconduct

“New Yorkers don’t want an apology tour from a corrupt criminal. Andrew Cuomo should be behind bars, not on our TV screens,” he said.

According to The New York Times, Delaney Kempner, a spokeswoman for Attorney General James, has accused the former governor and his ads.

“Andrew Cuomo has proven himself a serial sex offender and a threat to women in the workplace – no TV commercial can change that,” she said. “It’s a shame that after multiple investigations have found Kuomo’s victims to be credible, he continues to attack their accounts instead of taking responsibility for his own actions.”