Andrew Cuomo’s Political Future – The New York Times

Pressure on Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down is mounting.

President Biden, President Nancy Pelosi and all members of the New York Congressional Democratic delegation said the governor should step down, after a state attorney general investigation found Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.

Three prosecutors, in Manhattan, Nassau and Westchester counties, also announced that they had opened separate criminal investigations into his conduct.

Jay Jacobs, the state’s Democratic Party leader – and once one of Cuomo’s closest allies – yesterday said Cuomo’s impeachment was “inevitable.” And a Marist College poll found 59% of New Yorkers believe Cuomo should resign or be impeached.

But Cuomo, who denies his conduct was inappropriate, has resisted calls to step down.

The power of partisanship

At the start of the pandemic, Cuomo’s public appearances turned him into one of the Democratic Party’s most famous national figures. His approval scores fell this year after the revelation that his administration had underestimated Covid deaths in nursing homes and after the harassment allegations that led to the attorney general’s investigation. But more New Yorkers still believed Cuomo should keep his job rather than quit, polls show.