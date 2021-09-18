Andrew Garfield Can’t Remember Who He Was Before ‘Tick, Tick… Boom’!

Jonathan spends the movie worrying about this ticking tick that only he can hear. How did you explain it?

The original one-man show “Boho Days” had a line: “Sometimes, I feel like my heart is about to explode.” It was so common for people after he passed away, and they had to cut it out, but he’s trying to figure out what it is: “Is it turning 30? Isn’t it that I’m successful? Didn’t happen? Is it some unconscious thought of my girlfriend’s biological clock combined with the pressures of my career? Or is it all my friends who are losing their lives at a very young age due to the AIDS epidemic?”

It can also be a musical metronome. The way you play Jonathan, as this dramatic guy who feels so deeply and urgent, it’s almost like he needs to break into song because normal life just doesn’t cut it.

Everything happens at 11 o’clock. Even when he’s making love, it’s still 11 o’clock! Somehow he knows it’s all going to end, that it’s all so short-lived, and I think he was acutely, painfully aware that he wasn’t going to sing all his songs. And I think he was also aware that he was not going to get the reflection and validation that he knew he should have had when he was breathing.

On the last day of shooting I understood that John had figured it out. He knew it was a short and sacred journey, and that he had many keys and secrets to it, how to be with himself and with each other and how to make sense of being here. Once he has accepted it, he can be part of the world as a whole, and then he can write “Rent”. I don’t think it’s an accident. That same visceral knowledge of loss and death, that same visceral, is what gives everything so much meaning. And without that awareness, we will succumb to meaninglessness.