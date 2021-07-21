Andrew Lloyd Webber Delays ‘Cinderella’ Musical in West End

A day before the opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s highly anticipated musical ‘Cinderella’ in London’s West End, and two days after an actor tested positive for coronavirus, the prolific composer and producer announced Monday that the opening night would again be postponed.

“I was forced to make the heartbreaking decision not to open my Cinderella,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “The impossible conditions created by the blunt instrument of the government’s isolation directive mean that we cannot continue. “

Lloyd Webber’s announcement did not initially say whether production was shutting down permanently or was simply postponed, although a spokesperson for him later clarified that the show’s opening was delayed, not canceled. , and that they hoped to open the show “soon, but it is very difficult under the current conditions.

The composer’s statement was likely an attempt to try and force the UK government to change its quarantine rules for cast and crew. Last month he made headlines with comments promising to open “Cinderella” to full capacity “through thick and thin” – even though he risked being arrested for doing so. He quickly withdrew from the plan after learning his audience, cast and crew were facing fines for breaking UK coronavirus rules.