Andrew Lloyd Webber Delays ‘Cinderella’ Musical in West End
A day before the opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s highly anticipated musical ‘Cinderella’ in London’s West End, and two days after an actor tested positive for coronavirus, the prolific composer and producer announced Monday that the opening night would again be postponed.
“I was forced to make the heartbreaking decision not to open my Cinderella,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “The impossible conditions created by the blunt instrument of the government’s isolation directive mean that we cannot continue. “
Lloyd Webber’s announcement did not initially say whether production was shutting down permanently or was simply postponed, although a spokesperson for him later clarified that the show’s opening was delayed, not canceled. , and that they hoped to open the show “soon, but it is very difficult under the current conditions.
The composer’s statement was likely an attempt to try and force the UK government to change its quarantine rules for cast and crew. Last month he made headlines with comments promising to open “Cinderella” to full capacity “through thick and thin” – even though he risked being arrested for doing so. He quickly withdrew from the plan after learning his audience, cast and crew were facing fines for breaking UK coronavirus rules.
With its story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), the $ 8.2 million musical was set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role, and had been prominent. – first at mid-capacity at the Gillian Lynne Theater for about a month.
Lloyd Webber, 73, has been lobbying the government for over a year to allow cinemas to open at full capacity. In an interview with the New York Times earlier this month, he said protocols that required a show to cancel performances because a cast member came into contact with someone who tested positive could ring the bell. death knell for a musical like “Cinderella”.
“The problem is, we wouldn’t be able to continue,” he said. “We can’t keep hemorrhaging money every week because 50% of us are doing it. It’s almost unthinkable, but there comes a time when you just need to hand over the towel.
A wave of coronavirus cases in Britain, driven by the Delta variant, has also closed other theaters in London’s West End after members of productions like “Hairspray” at the London Coliseum and “Romeo and Juliet” at Shakespeare’s Globe tested positive earlier this month. And Riverside Studios in London have announced that “The Browning Version”, which was due to open next month with Kenneth Branagh, has been canceled.
Despite an increase in the number of cases which took England’s daily average to 39,950 – about double the level of just two weeks ago – virtually all social distancing and mask requirements have been cut. suppressed on Monday, which sparked widespread “Freedom Day” celebrations.
But for those involved in “Cinderella,” the news was grim.
“Cinderella was ready to go,” Lloyd Webber said in the statement. “My sadness for our cast and crew, our loyal following and the industry I fight for is impossible to express.”
