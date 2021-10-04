Andrew Yang Says He Left the Democratic Party to Become an Independent

Former longtime presidential candidate and lifelong technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced Monday that he has left the Democratic Party and has become an independent.

In an essay on his website, Mr Yang, who made an ardent follower during the party’s primary race in 2019, highlighted his work for the Democrats. He noted the deep ties he had developed with activists and local leaders and the fund-raisers he led to the headlines, and he took credit for helping him choose the party’s candidates, including President Biden.

Yet he described the two-party system as “stuck”, adding that he could be more “honest” about politics and politicians if he had not been constrained by official membership as a Democrat. Mr Yang offered his support for alternative election systems, such as open primaries and rank-choice voting, saying these were “major reforms” that would give voters more choices in campaigns.

“I believe I can reach people who are outside the system more effectively,” he wrote. “I feel more…free.”