Andrew Yang Says He Left the Democratic Party to Become an Independent
Former longtime presidential candidate and lifelong technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced Monday that he has left the Democratic Party and has become an independent.
In an essay on his website, Mr Yang, who made an ardent follower during the party’s primary race in 2019, highlighted his work for the Democrats. He noted the deep ties he had developed with activists and local leaders and the fund-raisers he led to the headlines, and he took credit for helping him choose the party’s candidates, including President Biden.
Yet he described the two-party system as “stuck”, adding that he could be more “honest” about politics and politicians if he had not been constrained by official membership as a Democrat. Mr Yang offered his support for alternative election systems, such as open primaries and rank-choice voting, saying these were “major reforms” that would give voters more choices in campaigns.
“I believe I can reach people who are outside the system more effectively,” he wrote. “I feel more…free.”
Mr Yang has struggled to find his footing since the 2020 race skyrocketed. One of the most high-profile Asian Americans to ever run a presidential campaign, Mr. Yang garnered a hugely loyal following of disgruntled voters through proposals such as providing a universal basic income of $1,000 a month to every American.
After ending his unlikely campaign, he joined CNN as a political commentator, started his own podcast, and in January moved to Georgia to help Democrats win the runoff Senate race.
A bid for New York City mayor this spring ended in defeat, after Mr. Yang struggled to answer basic questions about the city’s government’s actions and failed to build on the initial momentum.
Last month, he announced plans to start his own political party called “The Forward Party” – a phrase taken from the final chapter of his recently published book.
In an excerpt from his book published by Politico Magazine this week, Mr. Yang recalled the strangeness of running for president and how the experience had heightened his sense of self-importance.
“I would have been the CEO and founder of a company, but running for office was a different animal,” he wrote. “Everyone in my class started treating me like I might be a presidential contender. I was getting a crash course in how we deal with the very powerful — and it was weird.”
He continued: “It turns out that power actually causes you brain damage.”
