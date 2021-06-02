Andrew’s Challenge, Rewards & How to claim?

Andrew’s Problem, Rewards & How to declare?



Garena Free Hearth Occasion: Andrew’s Problem, Test Rewards & How to declare? To have fun the largest Free Hearth match of the yr, Garena has launched thrilling new occasions within the sport. Titled the “Andrew’s Problem” and “Peak day Play Time”, the occasions supply gamers an opportunity to seize the Andrew character, Panda Pores and skin & an unique FFWS 2021 emote at no cost.

How to acquire rewards from the Andrew’s Problem Occasion? FFWS 2021

Pet pores and skin: FFWS 2021 Panda





“Andrew’s Problem” has began at the moment & will conclude on seventh June, 2021. To gather the Andrew character & Panda Pores and skin, gamers should full a variety of missions beneath the “Andrew’s Problem” occasion. These are the rewards for the respective challenges:

Andrew character: Login 1 day

100x Reminiscence Fragment (Andrew): Play 5 matches utilizing Andrew character

Pet Pores and skin: FFWS 2021 Panda: Play 10 matches utilizing Andrew character

So as to acquire the rewards, gamers simply want to log in to the sport a play a variety of matches with the Andrew character. Additional, you’ll be able to comply with these steps beneath to declare your rewards.

Step 1: Faucet on the Calendar icon, then Go to the FFWS tab and choose the “Andrew’s Problem” from the checklist.

Step 2: First, ‘Declare’ the character from the rewards part, then after finishing the desired variety of matches come again to the identical part & accumulate the respective rewards.

About Free Hearth

Garena Free Hearth (often known as Free Hearth) is a battle royale sport, developed by 111 Dots Studio and printed by Garena for Android and iOS. It grew to become essentially the most downloaded cellular sport globally in 2019. The sport acquired the award for the “Finest Well-liked Vote Recreation” by the Google Play Retailer in 2019. As of Could 2020, Free Hearth has set a report with over 80 million every day energetic customers globally. As of November 2019, Free Hearth has grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

