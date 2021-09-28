Android ‘12.1’ could be a big foldable-focused update

If leaked code is analyzed, big foldable-focused improvements are on the way for Android XDA Developers is to be believed. Previous reports have suggested that there is going to be a minor revision after this year’s Android 12, which is expected to be called Android 12.1 based on the previous naming conventions.

XDAK’s analysis suggests that this update could provide several improvements to how the operating system handles larger foldable-sized screens, including an improved split-screen UI, a lockscreen that makes better use of horizontal space , and a new taskbar that it creates. Easy to use multiple apps at once. They’re helpful additions that should ease the need for manufacturers like Samsung to build their own foldable-focused UI improvements on top of Android for their own devices.

As XDA’s The analysis notes, most of the improvements relate to how the operating system makes better use of more horizontal screen real estate. For example, it allows the Quick Settings and Notifications panel to be displayed side by side (rather than one-at-a-time), while the lock screen can now be split to show the clock on one side and the notifications on the other. . When it comes time to enter a PIN or password, it can now be placed on the left or right side of the display (instead of the center) so that it can be entered with one hand on the foldable.

Android 12.1 is also designed to make it easier to use apps in split-screen. There’s a new shortcut in the Recent Apps menu to open an app in split-screen mode instead of long-pressing the app’s icon. Meanwhile, a new taskbar at the bottom of the screen can also be used to open Recent apps in split-screen mode, dragging and dropping them across half of the screen. XDA reports that it may eventually be possible to pull up notifications to open your apps in split-screen mode. Lastly, the Settings app is also getting a new interface that allows top-level menu items to appear on the left, while its submenus opens in the right half of the screen.

Other non-foldable enhancements include being able to tweak the amount of time you hold down the power button to activate Google Assistant and making it easier for manufacturers other than Google to match their system colors to Android 12’s lockscreen. Is.

Google has yet to officially announce anything like Android 12.1, nor has it released Android 12 to the general public. This means that the description of the features XDA Developers A lot can change before they are released, if they are ever released. But with persistent rumors about Google releasing a foldable phone this year, it’s increasingly likely that we’ll see some of these features coming sooner rather than later. Be sure to check out the full list of changes at XDA Developers.