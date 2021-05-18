Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Google is all set to host its annual Google I/O 2021 convention in the present day in India at 10.30 pm IST. The convention will happen from 18 Might- 20 Might. Individuals can be part of the vent by visiting the official YouTube hyperlink as it’s completely free for everybody. To recall, this convention was cancelled final 12 months as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. This 12 months, the corporate is prone to announce a couple of UI updates for Android 12 that features new widgets, animations and more. Within the {hardware} division, the corporate may launch Pixel Buds A collection and Pixel smartwatch in the present day.

Google I/O 2021: Methods to watch it stay

The occasion will kick off at 10.30 pm IST in the present day (18 Might). You’ll be able to faucet on the livestream hyperlink embedded under to catch all of the stay updates.



Google I/O 2021: What to anticipate

Android 12

As per tipster Jon Prosser, alongside the newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle within the notification bar, there will probably be a brand new music widget, a brand new clock widget and a climate widget. There will probably be a couple of new small modifications within the consumer interface. The up to date Android 12 UI can also be anticipated to return with a quantity slider and new lock display with bigger clock textual content.

The tipster additional revealed that the brand new OS may also permit notification grouping the place customers can choose apps of their selection. New animations are additionally anticipated to make their approach within the upcoming set of updates.

Google Pixel Buds A collection anticipated specs

Google’s official Android account on Twitter by chance introduced the Pixel Buds A earlier this month. The design appears to be like similar to Google’s final month’s promotional e-mail leak, however the all-white case is barely totally different from the Panda-style color scheme within the earlier picture, indicating its availability in several color choices resembling all-white or darkish ‘forest inexperienced’. The within of the charging case in addition to the ideas and wings of the buds are inexperienced.

By way of design, the brand new Pixel Buds A glance much like the first-generation buds, besides they are going to be priced decrease, a truth denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the inexpensive Pixel telephones.

Pixel Watch anticipated specs

Going by the photographs shared by tipster Jon Prosser, the brand new Pixel Watch could have a round dial with a bodily crown, identical to a standard watch. Along with this, it would include interchangeable straps and a coronary heart charge tracker.

The time has come for #GoogleIO. Be a part of us tomorrow for a take a look at what’s new on Put on OS. pic.twitter.com/ylGiIevTc4 — Put on OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 17, 2021

Google has lately hinted in a tweet that it’ll announce a brand new model of WearOS. It’s anticipated that the rumoured Pixel Watch will run on WearOS.