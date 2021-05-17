Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Google is all set to host the annual Google I/O 2021 tomorrow (18 Might) at 10.30 pm IST. Notably, it will likely be hosted on-line on Google’s I/O web site and might be freed from price for everybody. To recall, this occasion was cancelled final yr because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, the corporate is sort of tight-lipped in regards to the upcoming bulletins, a report by GadgetClock hints that Google will announce a number of “developer-focused options” and some UI modifications. Along with this, the corporate may also launch a Pixel smartwatch and Pixel Buds A collection on the occasion.

Google I/O 2021: Find out how to watch it dwell

The occasion will kick off at 10.30 pm IST tomorrow (18 Might). You may faucet on the livestream hyperlink embedded under to catch all of the dwell updates.

Google I/O 2021: What to anticipate

Android 12

As per tipster Jon Prosser, alongside the newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle within the notification bar, there might be a brand new music widget, a brand new clock widget and a climate widget. There might be a number of new small modifications within the person interface. The up to date Android 12 UI can be anticipated to come back with a quantity slider and new lock display with bigger clock textual content.

Google Pixel Buds A collection anticipated specs

Google’s official Android account on Twitter unintentionally introduced the Pixel Buds A earlier this month. The design appears to be like equivalent to Google’s final month’s promotional e-mail leak, however the all-white case is barely completely different from the Panda-style color scheme within the earlier picture, indicating its availability in several color choices resembling all-white or darkish ‘forest inexperienced’. The within of the charging case in addition to the information and wings of the buds are inexperienced.

When it comes to design, the brand new Pixel Buds A glance just like the first-generation buds, besides they are going to be priced decrease, a truth denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the reasonably priced Pixel telephones.

Pixel Watch anticipated specs

Going by the photos shared by tipster Jon Prosser, the brand new Pixel Watch can have a round dial with a bodily crown, similar to a standard watch. It’s also anticipated to be powered by a brand new model of WearOS. Along with this, it would include interchangeable straps and a coronary heart price tracker.