Android 12 Will Let You Play Games As You Are Downloading

Recently Google announced a new feature for its upcoming Android 12 update. Through this feature, users can play the game without downloading it. The name of this feature is ‘Play as you download’. This feature of Android 12 will allow users to enter the gameplay. At the same time, the game asset will be downloaded in the background. According to the report, this feature can prove to be very useful for big games. After the roll out of this feature, users will not have to wait to play the instant game.

Games will play twice as fast

This new feature of Android 12 will be available to all developers who publish games using the Play Asset Delivery System. Google says that after the introduction of this feature, games will open twice as fast as before. Google says that with this feature, it will take only 10 seconds for a game of 400MB size to load instead of several minutes. This feature will be available only in smartphones running Android 12.

This feature will only work with these games

However, this feature of Android 12 will be reduced only on those games which use the Play Asset Delivery System. Google says that if they do, developers won’t need to do anything to turn on the feature. Along with this, Google has also announced a new game dashboard for Android 12. Through this, users will be able to access features like screen capture and recording.

New dashboard will be released for select devices

However, Google says that this new dashboard will be released for select devices by the end of this year. According to the report, Android 12 is also set to bring a bunch of other major changes to the operating system including a major new design. These changes are said to come as part of the Android 12 update which is expected to arrive in September.