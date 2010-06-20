Android Auto 6.7.112743 APK for Android – Download



Android Auto brings the most useful apps from your phone to your car’s screen, optimized for glance ability and readability while driving. Android Auto requires an active data connection to fully utilize these apps and may require updates to some of your existing apps, such as Google Maps, Google Play Music, or Google Search.

This application will help you control your navigation, reminders, address books, and sound. It mainly supports the major brands of cars in the Market. Currently, there are almost 30 brands that let you use the Android Auto application. This application is really helpful. Although it does not transform your device into a vehicle it’s an interesting Copilot.

Android Auto app will help you sync your phone’s navigation and music apps to your car’s display screen. It makes it easy to use Google Maps on your car’s display which enables the driver to go hands-free. Android Auto runs separately alongside your car’s factory-fitted display system. It’s powered by your Android phone. The apps are live on your Android phone. Because any car can use your Android Auto.

Your Android Auto experience will enhance if you have advanced or latest car infotainment systems. You can talk to your car with Android Auto. If you’ve got a “talk” button on your steering wheel, you will also get bigger album art. Larger maps, large touch targets, and something that’s more built-in, which to me makes it feel like something you use and don’t necessarily play with. You currently have to plug your phone in for it to work and sync the apps.

The main options are all docked at the bottom of the screen. Navigation, phone calls, home screen, and audio, this is where you’ll switch between apps, and open up the app picker if you’ve got more than one in a given category. The home screen is customized with information from your Google account. The weather shows up here. Upcoming events will appear. Recent calls (incoming and outgoing) and messages will be seen. Any current media that’s been playing is here.

If you want to know more about Android Auto, then you may visit Google Support for more information. Some apps like Android Auto are Google Maps, Waze Rider, HERE WeGo, Sygic.