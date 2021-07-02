Android smartphone battery drains quickly, so follow these 5 tips

Nowadays everyone uses a smartphone and everyone has to deal with the problem of battery backup. But by following these 5 tips, you can increase the life of the battery.

How To Boost Battery Life On Android Phone: At present, almost every person runs a smartphone and as the phone gets old, everyone has to deal with the problem of battery backup. If the same problem is happening with you, then know some tips and tricks to increase the battery life of Android smartphone.

Keep screen brightness low

If you keep the brightness of your mobile phone high, then there is a lot of effect on the battery and the phone discharges quickly. So if you want to extend the battery life of your phone, then always keep the brightness low.

Stop using battery saver apps

Every person wants their battery to have good backup and in this affair they download battery saver apps available on play store. But do you know that many apps are fake. So we should remove those apps from our mobile.

delete apps in background

Many times smartphone users keep many apps open in their mobile and do not clear them after work. Due to this, those apps keep running in the background and with the speed of the phone slowing down, the battery drains quickly. So if you want to boost the battery of your smartphone, then always clear the apps from the background.

delete unnecessary apps

If you have multiple accounts signed in to your smartphone, the battery life of the phone drains quickly. Because each account syncs to the Internet. So if you have unnecessary apps on your smartphone, then they should be deleted.

reduce screen timeout

If you have set the screen timeout in your smartphone to 1 or 2 minutes, then reduce it to 30 seconds. Actually, it makes a lot of difference, because many times we keep the phone like this and it takes 1 to 2 minutes for the screen to lock. This has a great effect on the battery.