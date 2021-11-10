Android smartphone problem in running So make best use by knowing these 5 tricks

The biggest feature of Android smartphones is that the storage can be increased in it. Whereas no such feature is available in iPhone.

Many times there is a problem in using Android phone. In which sometimes the smartphone hangs and sometimes it runs very slow. Due to which you also get very angry and you start considering to buy a new smartphone. But today we are going to tell you about 5 tricks. After that your Android phone will never hang or run slow. For this you do not even have to install any app on the smartphone. Rather, by changing some backup settings of your smartphone, you will also get rid of all the problems of the smartphone. But for this you must have the latest Android 11 version smartphone. So let’s understand about those 5 best tricks through which you can use your smartphone better than before.

Uninstall unnecessary apps If you want to increase the speed of your Android phone, then for this you should uninstall useless apps. On the other hand if you don’t want to uninstall any app. So for this, you can disable the apps that do not work every day by going to the settings of the smartphone. Apart from this, you should cleanup your smartphone from time to time.

You will get comfort from Digital Wellbeing Features – You have a habit of sleeping while using the phone at night. Then the Digital Wellbeing feature is of great use to you. You will get this feature in Android 11. In which you can put your smartphone in bedtime mode. In this mode, the screen of your smartphone will turn black-and-white at a certain time. Apart from this, you will get pause option in this version. Due to which you will not get the sound of notifications coming at night.

Download the app from Google Play Store or App Store When you feel the need to download an important app in mobile. So first you should try it on Google Play Store. If you do not find the app you need here. So you can download the app by going to the App Store. Apart from this, do not download the app from any other site or store. Because with the app from these stores, virus can also come in your mobile.

Customize Notifications – In Android 11 based smartphones, you can customize the message notifications, in which you can choose what is important to you in the contact. You can then set the message to appear as a bubble on top of any other running apps. For this, you have to turn them on in the settings and set the priority of the contact.

