Android System WebView 91.0.4472.120 APK for Android – Download

Android System WebView is a system component app which is powered by Chrome. System WebView App provides Web Engine to the browser of the phone which is powered by Chrome. This means this application helps other applications to open Web content without the need to copy and paste a link.

This app enables users to open links within a certain app such as Facebook or Quora. Without the need to copy and paste into the actual browser. As Android System WebView is an extension of the chrome you will jump directly to the intended link while staying within the app.

Why do you need Android System WebView?

It provides better control over your application’s UI that opens a browser page via Android System WebView.

You don’t have to make an update on the entire application if you wish to bring an update over your app content. Say, you wish to publicize about an upcoming sale on your application or some other exciting offer.

With Android System WebView You don’t get pushed onto another 3rd party application, rather an in-app browser pulls the content from the web for you. With the convenience of staying in the intended application. Take Instagram for an instance, where you need to swipe up in some stories and you are redirected to a webpage through an in-app browser. Rather than opening the content in chrome, safari, firefox or any other browser.

You can navigate the content freely on the redirected webpage. By scrolling up/down, zooming in/out or searching for a text.

Android System WebView allows cross-platform development resulting in reduced development cost, along with flexibility to a developer.

For more relatable apps that can simplify browsing, you can check out the Opera Browser. For more info regarding WebViews, you can visit the Chrome Help Center. Let us know what you think about the app and its related functions in the comments section below.