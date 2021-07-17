android,file sharing,Nearby share,Nearby sharing,Android File Sharing App,

How can we easily share files from one android phone to another android phone without downloading any additional third party app and bluetooth? For this, the phone has a feature called Nearby share.

New Delhi. In today’s world of technology, we keep different types of files in our phones. On a daily basis, we also share these files with other people when needed. For this, there is a Bluetooth feature in Android phones, but it takes more time to share large files than this. In such a situation, we have to download third party sharing apps in our phone, which take extra space in the phone. In such a situation, on August 4, 2020, Google launched the Nearby Share feature for Android phones.

What is Nearby Share

Nearby Share is such a sharing feature present in Android phones that allows you to easily transfer files from one Android phone to another Android phone. It does not require any third party app. Just as Apple’s iPhone has the AirDrop sharing feature, Android phones have the Nearby Share feature. This feature works only on Android 6.0 and above operating system.

turn on nearbuy share

To turn on Nearby Share, first go to your phone’s settings and select Google.

Then click on Device and Sharing. Here the option of Nearby Share will appear.

Then click on Nearby Share and customize its settings. In this, you have to choose your Google account and device name. After customizing the settings, turn on Nearby Share.

File sharing with Nearby Share