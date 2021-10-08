Android’s SVP offers open invitation to help Apple put RCS texting on iPhone

one in Tweet before todayGoogle SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer called on Apple to support RCS, the next-generation texting standard that’s about to replace SMS. He extended an open invitation to “those who can do it right” and added “we are here to help.” Translation: “People” are Apple and “We’re here to help” is Google’s offer to help Apple implement the new standard.

RCS is finally starting to gain traction around the world. Its biggest champion has been Google, which eventually landed it to use as the default texting solution for Android phones after trying every other solution. RCS isn’t perfect, but it’s clearly better than SMS (which is certainly a low bar). After securing deals from US carriers for the standard in the following year, Google is setting its sights on a new target for evangelism: Apple.

Apple has yet to respond with comment to any inquiries ledge In several years it intends to support RCS on the iPhone, and declined to comment on this story. It doesn’t look like RCS is coming to iOS anytime soon.

Group chats don’t need to be broken up like this. A really obvious solution exists. Here’s an open invitation to those who can do it right: We’re here to help. https://t.co/4P6xfsQyT0 — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) October 7, 2021

Lockheimer’s tweets followed a cheeky series of tweets that began with a story about how pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau was sabotaging iMessage group chats with his green bubble, causing Official Android Account Seriously A parallel drawing between the green bubble and the famous masters green jacket. Lockheimer jokes that there is a “really obvious solution” (RCS) to sabotaging group chats.

RCS has had a long, complicated (and unfinished) slog toward becoming the default texting experience on Android. Beginning in March 2021, Google began securing deals from US carriers to commit to using Google’s Android Messages app as the default on all Android phones sold on its network. It started with a blockbuster deal with T-Mobile, followed by smaller deals with AT&T and Verizon. Once all those deals are in place, Android users who text each other will switch to RCS, which supports typing indicators, better group chats, and larger multimedia messages.

Importantly, RCS on Android Messages also supports end-to-end encryption for face-to-face chat. This will mean that Android users texting each other will have a higher level of privacy and security when they text iPhone users – and vice versa. A recent hack at SMS company Syniverse is the latest example of why encryption is important in messaging – especially for defaults.

However, RCS has its own problems. As with iMessage, it is possible for messages to get lost in the balance when switching phones. It is also a standard that Google supports but is agreed in principle by carriers around the world. The association with Google has tainted RCS in the eyes of many, and certainly requiring the carriers to agree on anything is a recipe for problems. There are also technical limitations, as Ron Amadeo explains here.

Still, it seems inevitable that RCS will eventually replace SMS – but only if Apple decides to support it. As more carriers adopt it and as more users realize that SMS is inherently less secure, Apple may begin to feel substantial pressure to adopt RCS. However, so far it has not shown any signs of this.