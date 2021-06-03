Andy Cohen and BFF Anderson Cooper celebrate their double birthday

Andy Cohen and his BFF Anderson Cooper have been thrown a shock birthday social gathering by Sarah Jessica Parker and associates as they celebrated their special occasion over sprinkled muffins.

In video posted to Andy’s Instagram account on Thursday, the dynamic duo, whose birthdays are at some point aside, have been introduced with the festive confections whereas out to dinner with buddies resembling Sarah and her husband Matthew Broderick.

Set to the music Celebrate! by Kool & The Gang, the video begins with their waitress serving the duo their very colourful muffins.

Comfortable birthday! Andy Cohen and his BFF Anderson Cooper have been thrown a shock birthday social gathering by Sarah Jessica Parker and associates as they celebrated their special occasion over sprinkled muffins

Anderson, who turns 54 on Thursday, shared a jovial embrace together with his pal because the muffins have been positioned earlier than them on the desk.

Andy, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, could not have regarded any happier by the sight of the festive desert.

The duo have been cheered on by associates as they blew out the candle to their muffins, and Sarah captured the entire thing on her cellphone.

Andy wished his good pal a contented birthday as he posted video to his Instagram account on Thursday.

Good occasions: Anderson, who turns 54 on Thursday, shared a jovial embrace together with his pal because the muffins have been positioned earlier than them on the desk

Birthday boys! The BFFs are precisely one 12 months and at some point aside in age

A second to recollect! The duo have been cheered on by associates as they blew out the candle to their muffins, and Sarah captured the entire thing on her cellphone

‘Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE! Comfortable Birthday to my pal, AC2 associate, and sensible Daddy. Our lives are all higher with you in them, Anderson. (Due to the Consuelos’ for the muffins; and to SJ, Liza, & Bruce for the shock social gathering!),’ Andy captioned the video.

Andy and Anderson have been associates for years after the 2 have been initially arrange on a blind date.

The 2 by no means went out after Andy broke Anderson’s ‘cardinal rule’ throughout a cellphone name establishing their date – he requested him a query about his well-known mom Gloria Vanderbilt. That, nevertheless, did not cease them from turning into associates.

Let’s do that! The Intercourse and the Metropolis actress gleefully captured the second

Double bother: Cohen wished his ‘AC2’ a contented birthday as he posted the video to his account on Thursday

Anderson recalled the cellphone name throughout a joint look on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon with Andy, saying he knew inside 45 seconds that the longer term Bravo star was not for him.

‘So we have been arrange on a blind date. We had a cellphone name to arrange the date, I used to be a younger reporter at ABC, he was at CBS, and I knew inside 45 seconds I used to be by no means occurring a date with Andy Cohen.

‘I imagined him on like a Bluetooth headset, gesticulating, he was all excited. And he violated my cardinal rule, which is that he requested me about my mother inside a minute of speaking to him.’

‘I needed up to now the Vanderbilt man! I used to be excited!’ Andy stated.

Method again: Andy and Anderson have been associates for years after the 2 have been initially arrange on a blind date