‘Andy Griffith Show’ star Maggie Peterson dead at 81

‘Andy Griffith Present’ star Maggie Peterson dead at 81



Beloved TV star Maggie Peterson, finest identified for her function on “The Andy Griffith Present,” has died at the age of 81.

Her niece, Amy Royer, confirmed the unhappy information in a press release on Fb, revealing Peterson died in her sleep on Sunday afternoon.

Peterson endured poor well being because the dying of her husband of over 40 years, jazz musician Gus Mancuso, in December, the emotional publish revealed.

“Maggie’s well being took a flip for the more serious after the dying of her husband Gus and we’re relieved that we have been in a position to transfer her residence to be near household for her final days,” the assertion mentioned.

In a publish on Instagram, The Andy Griffith Museum mentioned Peterson “introduced a lot pleasure to her followers, and to our Mayberry Days Pageant. We are going to miss you, Maggie.”

Peterson landed her breakthrough function as Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Present” in 1963. She quickly put her identify on the map after starring within the comedy present till 1966.

Maggie Peterson performed “Susie the Waitress” on the “Invoice Dana Present.” Courtesy Everett Assortment

Two years after leaving the present, Peterson was welcomed again on set the place she starred as a special character, named Doris.

Followers have been happy to realize it wasn’t the final of Charlene, because the actress returned to her preliminary function within the 1986 TV film “Return to Mayberry,” the place she was joined by her former co-stars.

Peterson went on to safe a recurring function on “The Invoice Dana Present” in 1964, the place she starred as Susie the waitress.

Maggie Peterson’s niece Amy Royer posted on Fb that the actress’s well being took a flip for the more serious after her husband Gus died. GoFundMe

Afterward, she landed minor roles in “Inexperienced Acres” and “The Odd Couple” within the late ’60s and early ’70s.

Her different performing credit embrace “Gomer Pyle: USMC,” “The Queen And I,” “Love American Model,” and “Mayberry RFD.”

Peterson met her husband Gus in 1968, earlier than tying the knot in 1978.

Maggie Peterson retired from performing within the Nineteen Eighties and located a brand new profession as a location supervisor for movies. Courtesy Everett Assortment

Following her respective stints on the reveals, Peterson determined to retire from performing within the ’80s, after her remaining performing function on a 1987 episode of “The Magical World of Disney.”

She took a job in location administration the place she finally labored up the ranks, working as a location supervisor on a number of Las Vegas-based movies, together with “On line casino,” “Mars Assaults!” and “Pay It Ahead.”

Her household revealed on Fb that they’re “planning a personal service for Maggie within the subsequent few weeks.”