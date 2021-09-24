‘Andy,’ Gus Van Sant’s Warhol Music, Is a Surprise But Not a Miracle
Lisbon – Gus Van Sant is no stranger to experimental biopics: “Last Days,” his lyrical, almost dialogue-free focus on the end of life of Kurt Cobain eschews every convention of the genre. Yet “Andy,” his Andy Warhol-inspired stage debut, which was held this week in Lisbon at the Teatro Nacional D. Maria II had its world premiere, in what may be Van Sant’s strangest tribute ever.
For starters, it’s a musical. Warhol duets with modernist art critic Clement Greenberg; Valerie Solanas sings, gun in hand, before setting fire inside the factory.
It’s a bold choice for a first-time theatrical film director, and Van Sant, 69, didn’t just contribute to the script. He is also listed as the stage designer and composer of “Andy”. (Paulo Furtado, a Portuguese composer who goes by The Legendary Tigerman, is credited with “directing the music” as well as arranging most of the numbers.)
While “Andy” is an unexpected result, Van Sant has had a Warhol project for more than three decades. In the late 1980s, he developed a screenplay for Universal Pictures with Paul Bartell in the hope that it would star the actor River Phoenix. After Phoenix’s death in 1993, the project was shelved.
An invitation to turn to the theater came from John Romeo, artistic director of Lisbon’s Biennial of Contemporary Art (BOCA), which runs until mid-October. While “Andy” is performed entirely in English, the cast and crew are all Portuguese. After the opening race in Portugal ends, “Andy” will tour Europe, first stopping in Rome and Amsterdam.
Some variations may still improve “Andy,” but let’s start with the obvious: making music is a craft. It would be miraculous to produce a good one on the first try. Even though the Virgin Mary comes on stage to joke with Warhol, “Andy” is no miracle.
While Van Sant has spent much of his film career defying the Hollywood rule book, his approach here is relatively prudent. “Andy” has a clear narrative arc, spanning the years between 1959 and 1967, and the expected musical numbers for both soloists and small ensemble casts. Choreography is also attempted in an early scene, although the group’s hips are less than subtle when Warhol’s homosexuality is mentioned.
If anything, however, the relative conventionality of “Andy” highlights Van Sant’s inexperience with the syntax of live performances. Entry and exit quickly give him away. Creating believable variations is a fundamental puzzle of theatre, and “Andy” is choppy, with actors coming and going.
Warhol is also a contradictory subject for music. The lyrics have a way of containing a character’s spirit, but Warhol’s intentionally enigmatic personality has been difficult to analyze, even for scholars. His transformation from the eyewitness, the painfully shy Andrew Warhola, who wears a bow tie and sees Truman Capote as Pop Art’s high priest, produces something like whiplash. All of a sudden, he becomes a hollow shell, which deals completely with his factory colleagues – including Eddie Sedgwick -.
Van Sant’s lyrics shy away from exploring his inner life from that point, instead focusing on artistic debates and one-time events such as the shooting of Solana. Musically, they are fairly even and flat, lacking the melodies that could carry the action; Maybe an injection of Velvet Underground, the once-managed Warhol band, might have helped.
Surprisingly, the book also gives Warhol little agency in his career. His mother is credited with the idea of his soup can series. Gerard Malanga, Warhol’s only boyfriend to appear on the show, gives her the makeover that lets her fit in with New York’s underground scene. Later, he is portrayed as helpless in the business of running a factory.
Some scenes and lines are omitted from direct TV interviews, including appearances by Warhol and Sedgwick on “The Merv Griffin Show”. In others, the characters fall victim to Van Sant’s lewd explanatory dialogue. Greenberg, an authority on modernism, may have despised pop art, but he certainly deserved better than the song: “I’m an extraordinary man, I expect extraordinary stuff.”
Van Sant opted to work with a young, mostly inexperienced cast, and acting and singing in English is clearly a tall order for many of them, however brave they try.
The strongest overall performance comes from the Helena Caldera, which captures Sedgwick’s restless charm. As for Warhol, Diogo Fernandes has a low vocal range, but he distinguishes the two sides of Warhol. One of the strongest scenes saw him sincerely asking the Virgin Mary: “Do you think Pop Art can be profane?” As for Mary, Caroline Amaral makes silly, wonderful quips, and their exchange suggests that swooning in the bizarre could turn “Andy” into a more Warholian proposition.
Another brief flash of absurdity comes at the end, as Warhol is reunited with Capote in Heaven. (Capot immediately asks where the gay bars are.) There’s a flamboyant, absurd comedy hidden within “Andy.” As of now, Van Sant lacks the dramatic tools to reveal it.
