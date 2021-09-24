‘Andy,’ Gus Van Sant’s Warhol Music, Is a Surprise But Not a Miracle

Lisbon – Gus Van Sant is no stranger to experimental biopics: “Last Days,” his lyrical, almost dialogue-free focus on the end of life of Kurt Cobain eschews every convention of the genre. Yet “Andy,” his Andy Warhol-inspired stage debut, which was held this week in Lisbon at the Teatro Nacional D. Maria II had its world premiere, in what may be Van Sant’s strangest tribute ever.

For starters, it’s a musical. Warhol duets with modernist art critic Clement Greenberg; Valerie Solanas sings, gun in hand, before setting fire inside the factory.

It’s a bold choice for a first-time theatrical film director, and Van Sant, 69, didn’t just contribute to the script. He is also listed as the stage designer and composer of “Andy”. (Paulo Furtado, a Portuguese composer who goes by The Legendary Tigerman, is credited with “directing the music” as well as arranging most of the numbers.)

While “Andy” is an unexpected result, Van Sant has had a Warhol project for more than three decades. In the late 1980s, he developed a screenplay for Universal Pictures with Paul Bartell in the hope that it would star the actor River Phoenix. After Phoenix’s death in 1993, the project was shelved.