Andy Murray brings back Ivan Lendl for coaching help

29 seconds ago
With Andy Murray bringing Evan Lendl back as his coach, the pair are reuniting for the second time, almost 4 1/2 years after the breakup.

The Marr manager announced on Friday that the 34-year-old from Scotland and Lendl had agreed to work together in the next few months.

Their partnership produced three Grand Slam singles trophies in 2012 and 2016 and two consecutive Olympic gold medals, Murray, the only tennis player to win multiple Summer Games singles titles.

The two men now plan to hold a training block in the United States for a few weeks after the Miami Open hard-court tournament ends April 3.

As the tennis tour for the ground circuit, which ended with the French Open from May 22 to June 5, leaves for Europe, Murray will be ready for the grass season. Wimbledon will start on June 26.

Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Italy's Janick Cinar during a match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Murray wants to hire another coach who will work with Lendl and travel with Murray.

He is currently ranked 84th and has an 8-6 record in 2022, with his second match loss in each of his last four tournaments, including the Australian Open in January.

Murray has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years, the most notable being a serious hip problem that led to two operations. In 2019 she had hip resurfacing surgery.

His greatest success on the court came with Lendl – who won eight Grand Slam titles as a player – in his corner.

These include, most famously, the 2013 Wimbledon title, the first British man in 77 years to win a singles championship at the All England Club.

Earlier, Lendl coached Marek to his victory at the 2012 US Open. They went their separate ways in 2014, almost a month before Murray won his second Wimbledon trophy, before reuniting in 2016.

While with Lendl in November 2016, Murray took the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

In November 2017, they stopped working together again.

Over the years, Marek has been coached by others, including Amelie Mauresmo, Brad Gilbert, and Jamie Delgado.

