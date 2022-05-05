Sports

Andy Murray withdraws before match against Novak Djokovic in Madrid

2 hours ago
Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday due to illness.

The announcement comes just days before Murray was due to go to court against top Djokovic in the third round.

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates a point against Austria's Dominic Thiem during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Britain’s Andy Murray celebrates a point against Austria’s Dominic Thiem during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain on Monday, May 2, 2022.
(AP Photo / Manu Fernandez)

Murray won his first two matches at Madrid, beating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. The former No. 1 has not won a drawn match since January 1.

There was no further information on Marr’s illness.

Murray, ranked 78th in the world, has risen in the rankings since both hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

