Anees Bazmee speaks on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding! ‘I am happy for both’, says director Anees Bazmee on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage!

will tie the knot

It is worth noting that Anees Bazmee has worked with Katrina Kaif in films like Singh Is Kinng and Welcome. Talking about Vicky and Katrina, the couple will soon tie the knot on December 9. Bollywood stars have planned their destination wedding at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, a luxurious resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

good friends too

Some special people are expected to attend this wedding. However, there is no news about Katrina Kaif’s ex-boyfriend who is also her good friend.

Bodyguards have sent Shera

But in this marriage, Salman Khan has sent his bodyguard Shera. Here you will see the arrangements for Shera Security. The wedding rituals have taken place with turmeric and henna. Katrina Kaif will be married as a Punjabi tradition.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

There are reports that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are secretly dating each other for a long time. On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy with Tiger 3 and she is going to be seen again with Salman Khan.

planning a honeymoon

Katrina Kaif will return to work soon after marriage. There were also reports that both the people are also planning a honeymoon.